Yokai's Elegance Keep in Warzone Mobile: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Warzone Mobile players now have the chance to get their hands on the Yokai's Elegance Keep, which features a selection of in-game skins, weapon blueprints, and cosmetics with a unique and colorful Japanese fighter aesthetic. The Warzone Mobile-exclusive skin came in with the Season 3 Reloaded update on May 1, 2024.

Unlike the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone bundles that you can directly purchase from the store using Call of Duty Points (CP), the Keep follows a gacha system where you have to spend CP to draw a random cosmetic reward.

This article will highlight everything you need to know about the new Keep in Warzone Mobile.

Yokai's Elegance Keep price in Warzone Mobile

The new Keep in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

You can draw items from Yokai's Elegance Keep by spending Call of Duty points for each draw. Depending on your luck and the desired item from the Keep, you can spend anywhere from 40 Call of Duty points to 10,000 CP, according to the system's official guidelines.

Here's the CP cost for each draw in the Keep:

First roll: 40 COD points

40 COD points Second roll: 100 COD Points

100 COD Points Third roll: 160 COD Points

160 COD Points Fourth roll: 350 COD Points

350 COD Points Fifth roll: 650 COD Points

650 COD Points Sixth roll: 1100 COD Points

1100 COD Points Seventh roll: 1600 COD Points

1600 COD Points Eighth roll: 2500 COD Points

2500 COD Points Ninth roll: 3500 COD Points

3500 COD Points Tenth roll: 4800 COD Points

This means that if you want to obtain all items from the Keep, you need to spend a total of 14,800 Call of Duty points, which is roughly $150.

What's included in the Yokai's Elegance Keep in Warzone Mobile?

The Japanese-themed Keep in Warzone Mobile contains the following items:

" Kappa Bait" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Yokai Reckoning" Assault Rifle (STB 556)

Assault Rifle (STB 556) "Wave Hunter" Vehicle Skin (Cargo Truck)

Vehicle Skin (Cargo Truck) "Back for More" Large Decal

Large Decal "Oni Blast" Charm

Charm "Tengu's Torrent" Marksman Rifle (Tempus Torrent)

Marksman Rifle (Tempus Torrent) "Daimyo" Operator Skin (Oni)

Operator Skin (Oni) "Sinister Stare" Emblem

Emblem "Haunting Vengeance" Melee (Combat Knife)

Melee (Combat Knife) "Yokai's Elegance" SMG (Vaznev-9K)

Is the Yokai's Elegance Keep worth buying in Warzone Mobile?

The Yokai's Elegance Keep is worth buying and is arguably an upgrade from the previous Silkshot Keep in Warzone Mobile. It features a bright and interesting Japanese design that players will surely want to equip on the battlefield.

With the SMG and AR currently strong in the meta, the weapon choices for the blueprints are viable and usable in-game. However, it still ultimately depends on the player's preference.

Follow Sportskeeda for Warzone Mobile updates.