Silkshot Keep in Warzone Mobile: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Silkshot Keep in Warzone Mobile gives players a thrilling chance to obtain premium-tier skins via a randomized draw system. This unique store, tailored for Warzone Mobile users, presents an opportunity to elevate their gaming experience with fresh and distinct in-game customizations.

To participate, players must spend CoD points, which will grant them a random cosmetic reward. This feature is like the Lucky Draw in CoD Mobile.

This article explores the Silkshot Keep in Warzone Mobile and provides a brief on all the skins, their price, and related details.

Silkshot Keep price in Warzone Mobile

Silkshot Keep price in Warzone Mobile

The Silkshot Keep in Warzone Mobile provides players with an exhilarating random draw system. By spending premium currency (Call of Duty Points), players can engage in a lottery-style system to obtain highly desirable skins from an extensive selection.

Each item in the Keep has a unique price point, and the contents of each draw are unknown, adding an element of surprise to the experience.

The cost increases with each turn on the Warzone Keep roll, which might reach up to 10,000 COD Points, according to official guidelines.

Here's a price breakdown for the ongoing Silkshot Keep in Warzone Mobile:

First roll: 40 COD points

40 COD points Second roll: 100 COD Points

100 COD Points Third roll: 160 COD Points

160 COD Points Fourth roll: 350 COD Points

350 COD Points Fifth roll: 650 COD Points

650 COD Points Sixth roll: 1100 COD Points

1100 COD Points Seventh roll: 1600 COD Points

1600 COD Points Eighth roll: 2500 COD Points

2500 COD Points Ninth roll: 3500 COD Points

3500 COD Points 10th roll: 4800 COD Points

For players who want to get their hands on all the cosmetics offered in the Keep, the total cost would add up to 14800 COD Points.

What's included in the Silkshot Keep in Warzone Mobile

The Silkshot Keep in Warzone Mobile features 10 unique collectible cosmetics and in-game items, including seven Rare items, two Epic rarity items, and one Legendary rarity cosmetic.

Here is a list of all the items in the Silkshot Keep in Warzone Mobile:

Silkshot Victus XMR Weapon Blueprint (Legendary)

Victus XMR Weapon Blueprint (Legendary) Recluse Roze Operator skin (Epic)

Roze Operator skin (Epic) Vivid Nightmare Lachmann Sub Weapon Blueprint (Epic)

Lachmann Sub Weapon Blueprint (Epic) Entanglement .50 GS Weapon Blueprint (Rare)

Weapon Blueprint (Rare) Widows Venom Dual Kodachis Melee Blueprint (Rare)

Dual Kodachis Melee Blueprint (Rare) Spider Bite Light Helo Vehicle Skin (Rare)

Light Helo Vehicle Skin (Rare) Widow in Waiting Weapon Charm (Rare)

Weapon Charm (Rare) Nightmare Decay Large Decal (Rare)

Large Decal (Rare) Get it Off! Weapon Sticker (Rare)

Weapon Sticker (Rare) Creepy Crawly Emblem (Rare)

Is the Silkshot Keep worth buying in Warzone Mobile?

Simply put, yes, the Silkshot Keep is worth buying in Warzone Mobile. This Keep features the Recluse Operator skin for Roze, which gives the character a distinct look and comes with a dark color scheme with accents of pink. The theme of this Keep is Spider, and all the goodies included in the list adhere to it. The guns included in the Keep are also decent in the current meta.

The Silkshot is a legendary weapon blueprint for the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle, showcasing a striking spider motif. The weapon's standout feature is the spider net pattern, accentuated with vibrant purple glows. This legendary blueprint also boasts the All Wrapped Up death effect, ensnaring the target in a spider web upon elimination.

Ultimately, the decision lies with the players. If the items' design does not meet their preferences, it might not be a wise investment. Conversely, if the items resonate with them, it becomes a highly attractive purchase.

