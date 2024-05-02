Scarlet Storm bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Scarlet Storm bundle is the newest addition to MW3 and Warzone's in-game store. This affordable bundle has a vibrant red theme and an eye-catching design, featuring a fully customized weapon blueprint for the SOA Subverter battle rifle and a striking melee skin for the Gladiator. It has other exciting cosmetic items as well.

In this article, we will provide a comprehensive overview of all the items included in the Scarlet Storm bundle, its pricing, and whether it's worth buying in Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone.

What is the price of the Scarlet Storm bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Scarlet Storm bundle price (Image via Activision)

The Scarlet Storm bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is priced at 1400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to roughly $15.

To get this bundle, follow these steps:

Open the Call of Duty launcher.

Head to the Call of Duty HQ and navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down to the Featured section.

section. Locate the bundle. Select and purchase it.

Make sure you have sufficient COD Points to complete your transaction. If you're short, visit platform-specific stores to purchase the required amount.

Here is a list of COD Points and their real-life money values:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

What's included in the Scarlet Storm bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Dead Edge SOA Subverter weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

This bundle includes a customized weapon blueprint, two animated items, and more, totaling six items. However, it does not feature any Operator skin.

Here is the complete breakdown of the Scarlet Storm bundle in MW3 and Warzone:

Ruby Shove Gladiator melee Weapon Blueprint

Gladiator melee Weapon Blueprint Dead Edge SOA Subverter battle rifle Weapon Blueprint

SOA Subverter battle rifle Weapon Blueprint Bottle It Up Calling Card

Calling Card Shattered animated Large Decal

animated Large Decal Rock Candy Charm

Charm Scarlet Fractal animated Emblem

Upon purchase, all these items will be available in both titles.

Is the Scarlet Storm bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Simply put, this bundle isn't worth the purchase. At this price, expecting an Operator skin is not practical. While it does offer two weapon blueprints, the included melee skin doesn't particularly attract players. Thus, investing in it isn't advisable unless they're an avid collector who loves the color theme and regularly uses the SOA Subverter.

For those seeking better value, the Killer Serial Creep party pack is a standout option at 1600 CP. Additionally, it offers the bonus of unlimited XP boosts.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: