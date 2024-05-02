How to complete new MW3 Zombies Easter egg for free Tier 3 Pack-a-Punch crystal

There is a new MW3 Zombies Easter egg that you can complete for rewards and an alluring Tier 3 Pack-a-Punch crystal. It is a highly sought-after item since it can be used to instantly upgrade any weapon from the base to the third level of Pack-a-Punch. These upgrades usually take a long time to upgrade manually and become crucial for anyone who wishes to venture into high-threat regions.

Fortunately, this new MW3 Zombies Easter egg can be completed quite easily even while fighting hordes of undead monsters. That said, this article explains how to complete this task and get the Tier 3 crystal for free.

MW3 Zombies Easter egg guide for Tier 3 Pack-a-Punch and Legendary loot

Follow the steps below to breeze through this new MW3 Zombies Easter egg:

Launch your game client and allow any new updates to install. Head to the Zombies game mode from Call of Duty HQ.

It would be best if you carried some of your most trusted and powerful weapons, as the task needs to be performed in a level 3 threat zone.

After loading into the match, make your way to Old Town and to an old building with a huge dome on top of it.

Find a triangle symbol present on the floor in this location. There will be three rune slabs nearby that you need to shoot and activate (on walls and ledges).

Once this is done, head to the top of a nearby archway. You will need to line up the yellow runes appearing on your screen to form a triangle.

After aligning the runes, a soul box will appear and start absorbing all eliminated purple-level zombies into it.

The soul box will be completed after absorbing the required souls and completing the Easter egg. A reward rift will spawn in the area where you can collect your rewards.

It is important to note that the soul box will only absorb a specific number of zombies, so you will need to eliminate all threats that appear in the vicinity. Since Old Town is a high-threat zone, you should be ready to fight for survival and carry weapons that have a high damage output.

Moreover, you need to slay the zombies inside the circular zone that forms after the soul box is activated. All monsters eliminated outside the area are not absorbed. After completing all these steps, the MW3 Zombies Easter egg will be completed.

In the reward rift, you should get a total of 2000 Essence, a Legendary Tool, and a Tier 3 Pack-a-Punch crystal. This is great for anyone looking for a quick upgrade before entering the Dark Aether portals and completing higher-risk missions.

