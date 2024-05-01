Where to find Warlord Rainmaker in MW3 Zombies and how to defeat him

The latest release of Season 3 Reloaded has introduced a new Warlord Rainmaker in MW3 Zombies. This is a very strong boss to beat for players who are preparing to take on this enemy in the latest mid-season update. However, it's important to initially locate this Warlord before going into a deadly fight.

This article will mention all the details players must know about locating the Warlord Rainmaker in MW3 Zombies and defeating it.

Note: Several aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Locate and defeat Warlord Rainmaker in MW3 Zombies using effective tactics

Location of Warlord Rainmaker in MW3 Zombies on the map (Image via Activision)

The new Warlord Rainmaker in MW3 Zombies generally spawns at his fortress on Rahaa Island, on the southeastern side of the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone. However, you won't find the Warlord alone in this location. There is a huge army for him to summon to help him to get rid of Operation Deadbolt.

So how can this Warlord be defeated? Well, there are some tactics players must use alongside heavy ammunition.

The fortress of Warlord Rainmaker has mortar rounds and RPG fire that inflicts heavy damage and destroys an entire squad. Hence, players planning to go in teams should bring dependable vehicles. The vehicles should have weapons for long-range support to destroy the enemy's frontline before entering inside.

To take down Rainmaker's army of soldiers, players can use the new Dead Wire Detonators to electrify the damage impact. They can be combined with the Dead Wire Ammo Mod Effect to tackle the new Disciple variant of Dark Aether Rift.

Warlord Rainmaker as seen in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

After breaching the fortress and encountering Warlord Rainmaker in MW3 Zombies, you will come across tripwires, and activating them immediately is not a good idea. Players must look for every attack by the boss carefully, as they are quite unpredictable. Continued attack on the Warlord with strong weapons will eventually result in victory.

That's pretty much everything there is to know on finding and defeating Rainmaker in MW3 Zombies.

