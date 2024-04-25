Modern Warfare 3 Zombies story mission continues: Saving Dr. Jansen explained

A new story mission is waiting for players in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies when Season 3 Reloaded drops next week. They will have to take the quest of saving Dr. Ava Jansen in MW3 Zombies storyline. While Season 3 hasn't really offered much content for the extraction-based mode, the mid-season update is likely to keep all MWZ fans hooked with a fresh quest.

This article will reveal all the details players need to know about the mission to save Dr. Jansen in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies under Season 3 Reloaded.

Saving Dr. Jansen story mission explained in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

In Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, players will try to investigate a new anomaly that has struck the Exclusion Zone after the appearance of a third Dark Aether Rift. Dr. Ava Jansen has been lured into the portal, and the Operators of Operation Deadbolt, along with Ravenov, must embark on a rescue mission before it's too late.

A still from MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

While trying to save Dr. Jansen, players will face massive hordes of zombies and deadly bosses in this story mission. Not to mention that a new Disciple variant will also appear this time to stop the Operators at all costs.

Once the story mission is finished, players will be required to seek out a certain number of relics to re-open the Dark Aether Rift for subsequent runs. Similar to past missions, completing other objectives within the Dark Aether will give players lucrative rewards as well, including powerful Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded.

Dr. Ava Jansen as seen in MW3 Zombies mode (Image via Activision)

Since the launch of MW 3 Zombies last year, the main story has heavily focused on the origins of Dr. Ava Jansen. From Season 1's debut, many of the incidents taking place in the zombies mode have indicated that she's connected to a larger universe of zombies storyline in the franchise. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the next mission of Season 3 Reloaded.

