New leak reportedly confirms real identity of The Entity in MW3 Zombies

Call of Duty fans curious about the real identity of The Entity in MW3 Zombies don't need to keep scratching their heads anymore. A reliable scooper on social media has reportedly confirmed the actual identity of the mysterious figure who was first seen in the final moments of the Season 1 cutscene featuring Dr. Ava Jansen in MW3 Zombies.

This article will discuss all the details players need to know about the actual identity of The Entity in MW3 Zombies, based on the leaked intel.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, and claims with a grain of salt unless there's official confirmation from the developers.

Ava Jansen is The Entity in MW3 Zombies according to leaked data

CoD scooper @alanthethird_90 took to social media platform X while sharing a snippet of leaked game files. According to datamined files, Dr. Ava Jansen is The Entity in MW3 Zombies, which becomes even more evident from the character description for her name in the files. The Entity is the dark version of Ava Jansen.

For players who missed out on the events from Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, the final cut scene had Ava Jansen encountering The Entity for the first time after she activated the Neutralizer to prevent the villain, Victor Zakhaev from succeeding in his plans. After The Entity confronts Ava Jansen, she screams and falls to the ground.

Ava Jansen in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Since the end of this scene, many players have been curious about the real identity of The Entity. Previous rumors suggested that it was none other than Samantha Maxis herself. There were numerous theories brought forward by fans about why this could be the case.

However, the leaked game files have pretty much confirmed that Ava Jansen apparently encountered her own dark version during the finale of Season 1 in MW3 Zombies.

Ava Jansen's character as seen in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

It looks like the developers are having a hard time keeping major spoilers from getting leaked due to data miners and eager insiders. It will be interesting to see when the developers will provide an official confirmation revealing The Entity's actual identity.

