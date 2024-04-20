Zombie Mangler bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

An undead-themed pack called the Zombie Mangler bundle is now available in the in-game store of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Unlike recent releases that leaned towards a 4/20 event-related design, this new bundle offers a departure in aesthetics. It features an Operator skin, weapon blueprints, and other in-game accessories.

This article looks into the new Zombie Mangler bundle, including its price, contents, and if it's worth your money.

What is the price of the Zombie Mangler Bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Oxidized Weapon Blueprint in Zombie Mangler (Image via Activision)

The Zombie Mangler pack is priced at 2,000 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is relatively cheaper compared to the standard bundles in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. If you're planning to top up the full amount, it's going to cost roughly $20. Fortunately, all your extra CP from previous transactions count toward the purchase to further offset the cost.

Here's the official CP-cash conversion in Call of Duty:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

You can purchase the bundle by going to the in-game store in Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone and selecting the pack.

What's included in the Zombie Mangler Bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The new bundle contains an Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a weapon case, and a few in-game accessories. All these items feature an undead soldier-themed aesthetic.

Here are the full contents of the pack:

"Maim" Operator Skin

"Transfusion" RPK Weapon Blueprint

"Oxidized" Riveter Weapon Blueprint

"Wunderwaffe DG-2 Case" Zombies Acquisition

"I Hunger" Large decal

"Infected" Weapon Sticker

"Slayed and Decayed" Weapon Charm

Is the Zombie Mangler Bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

In terms of design, the Zombie Mangler bundle doesn't quite stand out compared to the amazing packs and content we've seen recently in MW3 and Warzone Season 3. Unless you have a particular fondness for the zombie-themed aesthetic introduced in Season 2, you might find better value in purchasing other bundles.

However, it's worth noting that Zombie Mangler includes an Operator skin for Gaz, who hasn't received a bundle in quite some time.

If you're a fan of Gaz and are looking to expand your collection of skins for him, the Zombie Mangler pack could be a decent purchase for you.

