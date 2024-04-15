Konni Devil bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Konni Devil bundle in Warzone and MW3 is a brand-new cosmetic bundle added to the extensive list of skins across both Call of Duty multiplayer titles. Featuring a unique Konni-themed operator skin for Captain Price, players will gain access to several new skins and bundle-exclusive items upon purchasing this bundle.

This article explores the Konni Devil bundle in Warzone and MW3 and any relevant details associated with this cosmetic bundle.

Price of Konni Devil bundle in Warzone and MW3

Konni Devil bundle in WZ and MW3 (Image via Activision)

The brand-new Konni Devil bundle in Warzone and MW3 for Makarov is priced at 1600 Call of Duty Points (CP). This premium cosmetic bundle includes six unique collectible items including an operator skin and two weapon blueprints.

Here is a breakdown of the Call of Duty points available in the official store:

200 COD Points: $1.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

You can get these coin packages either directly in-game or through the official CP purchase window available on the Call of Duty website.

What's included in the Konni Devil bundle in Warzone and MW3

Urban Makarov Operator skin (Image via Activision)

The Konni Devil bundle in Warzone and MW3 is a unique operator skin for Makarov, along with a bundle-exclusive Finisher ability. Along with these, you get access to the following cosmetics and items:

Urban Makarov Operator skin Mag Out Finishing move Duelist Vaznev-9k Assault Riifle Blueprint Tetsubo KVD Enforcer Sniper Rifle Blueprint Unmasked Large Decal Pearly Whites Large Decal Grinning Devil Weapon Charm

Upon purchasing it from the official store, you can get instantaneous access to all items included in this bundle. Unfortunately, none of these items will be sold separately in the store and can only be accessed by purchasing the bundle in its entirety.

Last but not least, these skins will be available across all platforms connected with your COD account, including Warzone Mobile.

Is the Konni Devil bundle in Warzone and MW3 worth buying?

Duelist Vaznev-9k Assault Riifle Blueprint (Image via Activision)

If you're in the market for a unique and poppy skin for Makarov, you can opt for the Konni Devil bundle. If you've purchased the BlackCell Battle Pass for Warzone and MW3 Season 3, you can easily get this skin by supplementing the required CP from the aforementioned coin packages.

Though not meta, the Vaznev-9k and KVD Enforcer sniper rifle still hold their own on the battlefield and are spectacular weapon options. The cosmetics for these weapons sweeten this deal, and in our opinion, the Konni Devil bundle is worth buying in the game.

