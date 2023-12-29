Best KVD Enforcer loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The KVD Enforcer is a Marksman Rifle featured in Call of Duty: Warzone, and is among the massive armory that consists of both Modern Warfare 3 exclusive weapons and Modern Warfare 2's carryforward options. While this weapon is a good choice for long-range battles, its recoil can be challenging to control, especially for beginners. However, it becomes a reliable option once mastered.

Marksman Rifles have gained popularity in Warzone due to their high damage output, and currently, the MTZ Interceptor stands out as the top contender. However, the KVD Enforcer becomes a solid competitor in its category when equipped with the proper attachments.

This article will highlight the best loadout for this Marksman Rifle in Warzone.

Best KVD Enforcer loadout attachments in Warzone

KVD Enforcer loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/Klay)

The attachments mentioned below for the KVD Enforcer in Warzone will enhance its performance in terms of damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control. However, it will compromise mobility and handling in doing so.

Recommended build:

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Mod Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Mod Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Interceptor Factory Stock

Interceptor Factory Stock Rear Grip: Demo TL20 Recoil Grip

Demo TL20 Recoil Grip Magazine: 20 Round Mag

The KAS-10 584mm Mod Barrel is best for this build as it will significantly increase the damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and aiming idle sway.

The Interceptor Factory Stock is designed specifically for attaining superior gun kick control, aim stability, aiming idle sway, and recoil control. Both these attachments will make the weapon more stable and enhance its long-range capabilities.

The Demo TL20 Recoil Grip will further improve the recoil control, gun kick control, and aiming stability.

The 20-round magazine is essential since it adds 10 more bullets to the chamber.

The Slate Reflector is a high-visibility optic, but the choice is totally up to your personal preference. Alternatively, you can use the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x, which will provide 2.5x magnification that is suitable for long-range fights.

Best KVD Enforcer class setup and perks

KVD Enforcer class setup (Image via Activision)

Here is the list of perks and equipment that are best for the KVD Enforcer loadout in Warzone:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time (Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time)

(Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time) Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand (Reload faster)

(Reload faster) Perk Slot 3: Tempered (Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three)

(Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three) Perk Slot 4: Birdseye (UAVs scan faster and show the heading of the enemy for your squad; also detects ghosted players)

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

How to unlock KVD Enforcer in Warzone?

The KVD Enforcer is one of the early weapons that you can unlock in WZ. You simply need to play a few matches and progress your account to level 4, which will then automatically unlock this aforementioned weapon.

Best secondary to KVD Enforcer in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The best weapon to use alongside the KVD Enforcer is a formidable SMG, as the former lacks effectiveness in close-quarters combat where the latter excels. Currently, the close-range meta is dominated by the WSP Swarm and the Striker, so either of these will be an excellent choice.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more WZ weapon loadouts.