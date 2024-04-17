Konni Empress bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Konni Empress bundle in Warzone and MW3 is an exclusive cosmetic set for Warden. Featuring unique Konni-themed cosmetics and items, the Konni Empress bundle plays a pivotal role in helping you get your hands on the Precise Execution skin across both multiplayer titles in Call of Duty.

This article explores all that is included in the Konni Empress bundle in Warzone and MW3 and provides you with a detailed brief on its price and any other relevant details.

Note: Part of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Price of Konni Empress bundle in Warzone and MW3

The Konni Empress bundle in Warzone and MW3 is priced at 1800 Call of Duty points. This premium cosmetic bundle for Warden features seven collectible cosmetics, including an Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, and a one-of-a-kind finishing move.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the official Call of Duty points price list available in the store:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

You can purchase these coin packages directly from the official CP purchase window on the Call of Duty website or other official vendors, such as the Microsoft Xbox store, PlayStation store, and more.

What's included in the Konni Empress bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Konni Empress bundle (Image via Activision)

The brand-new Konni Empress bundle in Warzone and MW3 features the following collectible skins and items:

Ayakashi Warden Operator skin Blicked Up Finishing move Petal Fall DG-56 LMG Blueprint The Revenge TAQ Eradicator Assault Rifle Blueprint Madam Moon Large Decal Mirror Image Sticker Shamisen Weapon Charm

Upon purchasing this bundle, you will get instantaneous access to all these items in your respective game. It must be noted that none of these items will be sold as standalone cosmetics and can only be unlocked by purchasing the bundle in its entirety.

Furthermore, since Warzone, Warzone Mobile, and MW3 are all integrated together, once you purchase this bundle, you will be able to use the cosmetics and items across any of these multiplayer titles.

Is the Konni Empress bundle in Warzone and MW3 worth buying?

If you're looking for a unique skin for Warden featuring the poppy aesthetic as this bundle, you should purchase this bundle. Furthermore, if you are planning to collect the Precise Execution skin, it will be intrinsic for you to get your hands on this cosmetic bundle.

The Petal Fall and Revenge skins for the DG-56 and TAQ Eradicator sweeten the deal. If you've got your hands on the BlackCell Battle Pass for Season 3, buying a minor coin package will help you get your hands on this bundle at a steal price.

