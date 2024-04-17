How to unlock Precise Execution skin in Warzone and MW3

The Precise Execution skin in Warzone and MW3 is an exclusive cosmetic for Nolan. It was featured in the official Operation 627 Mission. This skin first debuted with the campaign missions in MW3 and was not available for purchase until now. However, if you want to get your hands on it, you do have to spend a pretty penny.

This article explores all the means through which you can get your hands on the Precise Execution skin in Warzone and MW3.

How to get Precise Execution skin in Warzone and MW3

Precise Execution skin (Image via Activision)

The Precise Execution skin in Warzone and MW3 can be unlocked by purchasing both the Konni bundle collections, namely, the Konni Devil Bundle and the Konni Empress Bundle, which feature unique collectible cosmetics for Makarov and Warden, respectively.

Here's a brief on what's included in these bundles, their respective prices, and other relevant details.

What's included

1) Konni Devil Bundle

Konni Devil bundle (Image via Activision)

The Konni Devil bundle in Warzone and MW3 features a total of seven collectible cosmetics and items. Here is a list of all that is included in this bundle:

Urban Makarov Operator skin Mag Out Finishing move Duelist Vaznev-9k Assault Riifle Blueprint Tetsubo KVD Enforcer Sniper Rifle Blueprint Unmasked Large Decal Pearly Whites Large Decal Grinning Devil Weapon Charm

2) Konni Empress Bundle

Konni Empress bundle (Image via Activision)

Similar to the Konni Devil bundle, the Konni Empress collection also features seven collectible items and skins. Here's a detailed list showcasing all the items in this bundle:

Ayakashi Warden Operator skin Blicked Up Finishing move Petal Fall DG-56 LMG Blueprint The Revenge TAQ Eradicator Assault Rifle Blueprint Madam Moon Large Decal Mirror Image Sticker Shamisen Weapon Charm

Price

Since you have to purchase both these cosmetic bundles to get your hands on the Precise Execution skin in Warzone and MW3, you will have to spend 3400 Call of Duty Points (CP). The Konni Devil bundle costs 1600 CP while the Konni Empress bundle costs 1800 CP, bringing your total to 3400 CP.

Here's a breakdown of CP available in the official store:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Note that there is no other means to get your hands on the Precise Execution Nolan skin in Warzone and MW3 other than purchasing both these cosmetic bundles. There is no official confirmation from sources on whether this skin will be returning to the store anytime soon. If you don't want to miss out on it, now is the best time to get it.

