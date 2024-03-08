Unlocking schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, like the Mags of Holding, has become a top priority for players after the Season 2 Reloaded update. The Mags of Holding is one of the three new schematics added to the game with the latest patch, along with the Blood Burney Key and V-R11 Wonder Weapon.

In this article, we will look into everything there is to know about this schematic and how to unlock it in the title.

The Mags of Holding Schematic in MW3 Zombies

The Mags of Holding is one of the most exciting schematics in MW3 Zombies. It allows players to skip the reload animation and pull ammo directly from their weapon's ammo storage. This means they can continue dealing damage without having to stop and fill up again.

While this schematic reduces the reload time significantly and, as a result, increases the rate of fire, it can be activated for a limited amount of time and is not compatible with every weapon. Regardless, it can be a great and exciting tool for players if used with the right strategy.

Obtaining Mags of Holding Schematic in MW3 Zombies

You can obtain this schematic from the Act 4 Story Mission, Countermeasure, in MW3 Zombies by following these steps:

First, activate the Countermeasure story mission from the Story Mission menu in MW3. Then, head to the story mission marker on the map.

Enter the mission in the new Dark Aether Rift and complete it. Once the mission is complete, explore the new Dark Aether area.

Complete the contract missions in the new Dark Aether Rift to unlock rift rewards. You will find the schematic among the rift rewards.

That is the end of our guide to obtaining the Mags of Holding Schematic in MW3 Zombies.

