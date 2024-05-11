Arcstorm Keep in Warzone Mobile: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Call of Duty has finally dropped the Arcstorm Keep in Warzone Mobile just in time for the High Voltage limited-time mode. Released during Week 6 of Season 3, the lightning-themed bundle syncs perfectly with the new game mode's aesthetic. The new Keep comes with a selection of Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and other in-game cosmetics.

Warzone Mobile's Keep system allows players to obtain exclusive items through gacha. Drawing an item requires a certain amount of Call of Duty Points.

Arcstorm Keep price in Warzone Mobile

Arcstorm contents in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

The first draw for the Arcstorm Keep in Warzone Mobile costs 40 CP. However, the amount increases for each draw. Depending on your luck and the item that you want to obtain, you can spend anywhere from 40 CP to 15,000 CP. If you're going for all 10 items in the collection, you need to spend 14,800 CP or $150.

Check out the CP cost for each draw below:

First roll: 40 COD points

40 COD points Second roll: 100 COD Points

100 COD Points Third roll: 160 COD Points

160 COD Points Fourth roll: 350 COD Points

350 COD Points Fifth roll: 650 COD Points

650 COD Points Sixth roll: 1100 COD Points

1100 COD Points Seventh roll: 1600 COD Points

1600 COD Points Eighth roll: 2500 COD Points

2500 COD Points Ninth roll: 3500 COD Points

3500 COD Points Tenth roll: 4800 COD Points

What's included in the Arcstorm Keep in Warzone Mobile?

Drop rates for the new Keep (Image via Activision)

The Arcstorm collection features a lightning design for all its contents. Check out the full list of inclusions below:

"Arcstorm" M4 Weapon Blueprint

M4 Weapon Blueprint " Voltage" Ghost Operator Skin

Ghost Operator Skin "Lethal Luxe" Expedite 12 Weapon Blueprint

Expedite 12 Weapon Blueprint "Fatal Cadence" X13 Auto Weapon Blueprint

X13 Auto Weapon Blueprint "Hyper Driver" Chop Top Vehicle Skin

Chop Top Vehicle Skin "Spatial Eclipse" Dual Kodachis Weapon Blueprint

Dual Kodachis Weapon Blueprint "Shock Talon" Charm

Charm "Light the Night" Emblem

Emblem "Circuit Breaker" Large Decal

Large Decal "Searing Headache" Weapon Sticker

The Arcstorm collection is only available in the store for two weeks.

Is the Arcstorm Keep worth buying in Warzone Mobile?

The new Keep is a must-buy for players who want unique weapon effects and a flashy Operator skin. The electrifying death effect and smoke add a nice touch to the weapon.

If you want something with a brighter and more festive aesthetic, you may want to consider Yokai's Elegance Keep in Warzone Mobile, which is only available for a few more days in the store.

