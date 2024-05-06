120 FOV is officially coming to Warzone Mobile in a new update. According to the official X handle of CoD Warzone Mobile, the new feature will not be added with the 3.5 update released on May 1, 2024, but will be added later during mid-season in the game. This feature will allow players to scale their field of view from 90 to 120. This will benefit players by displaying increased on-screen information and offering a broader view of the game's environment.

When will players receive 120 FOV update in Warzone Mobile?

According to the developer's official statement, the 120 FOV is officially coming to Warzone Mobile in a future update during mid-season. The developers chose to not roll out the new feature on the same day as the update due to their diverse playerbase on mobile platforms. The game has had optimization issues since day one of its release and still has a plethora of issues like FPS drops, ping issues, matchmaking errors. This suggests that they are taking their time to release the update when it gets optimized for more devices.

The X post also mentioned that they would be fixing a lot of the aforementioned issues but due to a lack of proper implementation, these issues are still prevalent in the game. The quality of life update claims to increase the player field of view (FOV) to 120 but currently, this feature is still unavailable on devices. Activision also mentioned that the new feature would be announced with the seasonal content changes later this season.

While the exact date for the mid-season update remains undisclosed, players are encouraged to remain patient, ensure their game is up-to-date, and keep checking if the 120 field-of-view option is now accessible on their devices.

