If you are looking for the best Warzone Mobile settings for iPads, you have come to the right place. It is confirmed that the iPad Pro series has a Peak Graphics Mode, allowing players to play the new CoD at max settings on it. Reports also suggested that Activison has optimized their latest battle royale for iPhones and iPads.
Warzone Mobile is playable on a wider range of devices owing to its scalable graphics, controls, and other settings. There's also an option for high-quality asset streaming for those with powerful phones or tablets. This article explores the recommended settings configuration in Warzone Mobile that can ensure a smoother gaming experience on iPads.
What are the best Warzone Mobile settings for iPad?
Gameplay settings
Gameplay settings are the most basic settings that affect how you interact with the game world. Here are a few configurations you can try:
- Weapon trigger: Manual fire
- Automations: Custom
- Weapon auto pick up: On
- Auto pick-up starter Handgun: On
- Weapon auto equip: On
- Weapon auto pick-up options: Initial slots
- Turn to damage assist: On
- Loot auto pick up: On
- Auto mantle: Off
- Parachute: Manual
- Climb stairs buttons: On
- Auto crouch: On
- Turn corners assistance: Off
- Auto equip armor: Off
Movement
- Virtual stick behavior: Analog
- Sprint to stand: On
- Camera rotation mode: Accelerated
- ADS button allows rotation: On
- Fire button allows rotation: On
- Throw back button allows rotation: Off
- Weapon mount movement exit: On
- Weapon mount exit delay: Medium
Combat
- Weapon trigger: Manual fire
- Auto fire on objects: Custom
- Vehicles: Enemy only
- Auto fire range limiter: Off
- Single-shot fire behaviour: Custom
- Shotguns: On
- Sniper Rifles: Off
- Aim down sights when firing: Off
- Snap ADS fire button to finger: Off
- ADS behaviour: Toggle
- Focus behaviour: Toggle
- Auto melee: Off
Interface settings
These settings control the layout and behavior of the on-screen elements you interact with during gameplay. For HUD, you can stick with the ‘Popular’ preset. You can also try other controls as follows:
Combat
- Left fire display: Always on
- Fire buttons while autofire: Off
- Show ammo (WZ): Separated
- Show ammo (MP): Separated
- Hit marker display: On
- Hit marker size: Medium
- Hit marker transparency: 1.00
Movement
- Auto sprint lock: Off
- Change stance: Merged
- Fixed joystick: Off
- Invert camera (horizontal): Off
- Invert camera (vertical): Off
Audio settings
Warzone Mobile is a competitive game that requires players to concentrate during combat. The configurations mentioned below are the best Warzone Mobile settings for iPad to focus only on the sounds that are crucial in a match.
- Master game volume: 100
- Gameplay music volume: 0
- Dialogue volume: 100
- Effects volume: 100
- Juggernaut music: Off
- MOTD volume: 100
- Voice chat: Off
Graphics settings
You can easily adjust any settings in the new COD on iPads. Just tap on the gear icon symbol in the top right corner of the screen. Now you will be able to see various options to fine-tune all the aspects. To make changes to FPS go to the Graphics tab. Below are the best Warzone Mobile settings for iPad in terms of graphics quality.
- Visual quality: Peak
- Performance optimization for: Frame rate
- Allow hi-res asset streaming over mobile data plan: Yes
- Max framerate/FPS: 60
- Field of view: 90
Sensitivity settings
In games like Warzone Mobile, sensitivity settings control how quickly your view and aim reticle move on the screen when you swipe your finger across the touchscreen. It directly affects your aiming precision and tracking ability. Here are the recommended configurations for iPad:
First-person sensitivity:
- Aim sensitivity (horizontal): 55.00
- Aim sensitivity (vertical): 0.60
Controller sensitivity
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9
- Vertical stick sensitivity: 9
ADS sensitivity
- Global ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.50
- ADS sensitivity per zoom: On
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (low zoom): 0.60
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (2x-3x zoom): 0.60
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (4x-5x zoom): 1.20
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (6x-7x zoom): 1.50
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (8x zoom): 1.50
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (high zoom): 5.00
- ADS sensitivity transition timing: Gradual
These are the best Warzone Mobile settings for iPad. However, how you configure the game eventually depends on your individual needs and preferences. You can always adjust all the settings to match what suits you the best.
