The best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls allow you to react quicker to threats and make split-second decisions that can win or lose a fight. As we know, the latest COD game is now available to play on Android and iOS, and enthusiasts are hopping to Call of Duty's popular Verdansk and Rebirth Island battle royale maps without wasting any time.

With optimal settings, you can get a competitive edge over other players.This article explores the best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls to get a flawless gaming experience. However, the “best” setting configurations completely depend on individual preferences.

What are the best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls?

The HUD, or Heads-Up Display, overlays essential information like health, ammo, mini-maps, and objective markers directly on the screen. It can actually improve the gameplay experience by streamlining how you interact with the game world. You will find some presets in Warzone Mobile, which you can select to match your preferences.

In our opinion, the ‘Popular’ preset is the best HUD in Warzone Mobile if you are playing directly with your touchscreen device. Moreover, Warzone Mobile also features controller support, so if you are using a controller, the ‘Default Controller’ preset would be the most suitable.

It is also worth noting that you can customize the HUD to suit your playstyle. Other best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls are as follows -

Gameplay

Weapon trigger: Manual fire

Automations: Custom

Weapon auto pick up: On

Auto pick-up starter Handgun: On

Weapon auto equip: On

Weapon auto pick-up options: Initial slots

Turn to damage assist: On

Loot auto pick up: On

Auto mantle: Off

Parachute: Manual

Climb stairs buttons: On

Auto crouch: On

Turn corners assistance: Off

Auto equip armor: Off

Movement

Virtual stick behavior: Analog

Sprint to stand: On

Camera rotation mode: Accelerated

ADS button allows rotation: On

Fire button allows rotation: On

Throw back button allows rotation: Off

Weapon mount movement exit: On

Weapon mount exit delay: Medium

Combat

Weapon trigger: Manual fire

Auto fire on objects: Custom

Vehicles: Enemy only

Auto fire range limiter: Off

Single-shot fire behaviour: Custom

Shotguns: On

Sniper Rifles: Off

Aim down sights when firing: Off

Snap ADS fire button to finger: Off

ADS behaviour: Toggle

Focus behaviour: Toggle

Auto melee: Off

Interactions

Sprinting door bash: On

Assistances

Force Reload: Sprint only

Force equipping armor: Off

Equip all armor plates: On

Aim assist: On

Vehicle

Vehicle controls: Stick

Gyroscope

Gyroscope: Off

Controller

Invert vertical look: Off

Outlines

BR squadmate outlines: On

MP teammate outlines: On

BR enemy outlines: On

MP enemy outlines: On

Interface

Combat

Left fire display: Always on

Fire buttons while autofire: Off

Show ammo (WZ): Separated

Show ammo (MP): Separated

Hit marker display: On

Hit marker size: Medium

Hit marker transparency: 1.00

Movement

Auto sprint lock: Off

Change stance: Merged

Fixed joystick: Off

Invert camera (horizontal): Off

Invert camera (vertical): Off

Alerts

Resupply alert: On

Reload cancel alert: On

Tutorials

In-game tutorial tooltips: Off

While other configurations can be the same on the touchscreen or controller, the recommended Warzone Mobile sensitivity controls are different for both.

Controller

First-person sensitivity:

Aim sensitivity (Horizontal): 65.00

Aim sensitivity (vertical): 0.90

Controller sensitivity

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 12

Vertical stick sensitivity: 12

ADS sensitivity

Global ADS sensitivity multiplier: 3.00

ADS sensitivity per zoom: Off

ADS sensitivity transition timing: Gradual

Touchscreen

First-person sensitivity:

Aim sensitivity (horizontal): 55.00

Aim sensitivity (vertical): 0.60

Controller sensitivity

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9

Vertical stick sensitivity: 9

ADS sensitivity

Global ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.50

ADS sensitivity per zoom: On

ADS sensitivity multiplier (low zoom): 0.60

ADS sensitivity multiplier (2x-3x zoom): 0.60

ADS sensitivity multiplier (4x-5x zoom): 1.20

ADS sensitivity multiplier (6x-7x zoom): 1.50

ADS sensitivity multiplier (8x zoom): 1.50

ADS sensitivity multiplier (high zoom): 5.00

ADS sensitivity transition timing: Gradual

Warzone Mobile specs requirements

Please keep in mind that only a high-end, powerful device will be able to handle the best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls without issues. The settings are advised for mid-range phones as well, but lag due to device power/connection issues may need you to adjust these.

Here are the basic and recommended specs requirements:

Android

Minimum:

OS: Android 10 or later

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 8GB

GPU: Adreno 618 or better

Recommended:

OS: Android 10 or later

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 16GB

GPU: Adreno 618 or better

iOS

Minimum:

OS: iOS 16.0 or later

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 8GB

Recommended:

OS: iOS 16.0 or later

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 16GB

These are the best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls, which will help you improve your precision, movement, comfort, and overall performance in the game. You can configure all these as mentioned above or tweak the settings to find a suitable option for you.

