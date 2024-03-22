The best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls allow you to react quicker to threats and make split-second decisions that can win or lose a fight. As we know, the latest COD game is now available to play on Android and iOS, and enthusiasts are hopping to Call of Duty's popular Verdansk and Rebirth Island battle royale maps without wasting any time.
With optimal settings, you can get a competitive edge over other players.This article explores the best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls to get a flawless gaming experience. However, the “best” setting configurations completely depend on individual preferences.
What are the best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls?
The HUD, or Heads-Up Display, overlays essential information like health, ammo, mini-maps, and objective markers directly on the screen. It can actually improve the gameplay experience by streamlining how you interact with the game world. You will find some presets in Warzone Mobile, which you can select to match your preferences.
In our opinion, the ‘Popular’ preset is the best HUD in Warzone Mobile if you are playing directly with your touchscreen device. Moreover, Warzone Mobile also features controller support, so if you are using a controller, the ‘Default Controller’ preset would be the most suitable.
It is also worth noting that you can customize the HUD to suit your playstyle. Other best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls are as follows -
Gameplay
- Weapon trigger: Manual fire
- Automations: Custom
- Weapon auto pick up: On
- Auto pick-up starter Handgun: On
- Weapon auto equip: On
- Weapon auto pick-up options: Initial slots
- Turn to damage assist: On
- Loot auto pick up: On
- Auto mantle: Off
- Parachute: Manual
- Climb stairs buttons: On
- Auto crouch: On
- Turn corners assistance: Off
- Auto equip armor: Off
Movement
- Virtual stick behavior: Analog
- Sprint to stand: On
- Camera rotation mode: Accelerated
- ADS button allows rotation: On
- Fire button allows rotation: On
- Throw back button allows rotation: Off
- Weapon mount movement exit: On
- Weapon mount exit delay: Medium
Combat
- Weapon trigger: Manual fire
- Auto fire on objects: Custom
- Vehicles: Enemy only
- Auto fire range limiter: Off
- Single-shot fire behaviour: Custom
- Shotguns: On
- Sniper Rifles: Off
- Aim down sights when firing: Off
- Snap ADS fire button to finger: Off
- ADS behaviour: Toggle
- Focus behaviour: Toggle
- Auto melee: Off
Interactions
- Sprinting door bash: On
Assistances
- Force Reload: Sprint only
- Force equipping armor: Off
- Equip all armor plates: On
- Aim assist: On
Vehicle
- Vehicle controls: Stick
Gyroscope
- Gyroscope: Off
Controller
- Invert vertical look: Off
Outlines
- BR squadmate outlines: On
- MP teammate outlines: On
- BR enemy outlines: On
- MP enemy outlines: On
Interface
Combat
- Left fire display: Always on
- Fire buttons while autofire: Off
- Show ammo (WZ): Separated
- Show ammo (MP): Separated
- Hit marker display: On
- Hit marker size: Medium
- Hit marker transparency: 1.00
Movement
- Auto sprint lock: Off
- Change stance: Merged
- Fixed joystick: Off
- Invert camera (horizontal): Off
- Invert camera (vertical): Off
Alerts
- Resupply alert: On
- Reload cancel alert: On
Tutorials
- In-game tutorial tooltips: Off
While other configurations can be the same on the touchscreen or controller, the recommended Warzone Mobile sensitivity controls are different for both.
Controller
First-person sensitivity:
- Aim sensitivity (Horizontal): 65.00
- Aim sensitivity (vertical): 0.90
Controller sensitivity
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 12
- Vertical stick sensitivity: 12
ADS sensitivity
- Global ADS sensitivity multiplier: 3.00
- ADS sensitivity per zoom: Off
- ADS sensitivity transition timing: Gradual
Touchscreen
First-person sensitivity:
- Aim sensitivity (horizontal): 55.00
- Aim sensitivity (vertical): 0.60
Controller sensitivity
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9
- Vertical stick sensitivity: 9
ADS sensitivity
- Global ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.50
- ADS sensitivity per zoom: On
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (low zoom): 0.60
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (2x-3x zoom): 0.60
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (4x-5x zoom): 1.20
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (6x-7x zoom): 1.50
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (8x zoom): 1.50
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (high zoom): 5.00
- ADS sensitivity transition timing: Gradual
Also read: The best Warzone Mobile settings for high FPS.
Warzone Mobile specs requirements
Please keep in mind that only a high-end, powerful device will be able to handle the best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls without issues. The settings are advised for mid-range phones as well, but lag due to device power/connection issues may need you to adjust these.
Here are the basic and recommended specs requirements:
Android
Minimum:
- OS: Android 10 or later
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 8GB
- GPU: Adreno 618 or better
Recommended:
- OS: Android 10 or later
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 16GB
- GPU: Adreno 618 or better
iOS
Minimum:
- OS: iOS 16.0 or later
- RAM: 3GB
- Storage: 8GB
Recommended:
- OS: iOS 16.0 or later
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 16GB
Also read: 5 best devices to play Warzone Mobile on max settings
These are the best Warzone Mobile controller settings and sensitivity controls, which will help you improve your precision, movement, comfort, and overall performance in the game. You can configure all these as mentioned above or tweak the settings to find a suitable option for you.
Here are some more Warzone Mobile articles:
Warzone Mobile compatible devices || How to change controller layout in Warzone Mobile on iOS