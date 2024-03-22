Warzone Mobile compatible devices list explored

"Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile compatible devices" is a phrase that is being looked up a lot online. Such a list can help you determine if your device allows you play the recently released first-person shooter. Activision launched the title on March 21, 2024. With its arrival, many fans are eager to jump into the action but might be unsure if their smartphones can handle the game's demands.

The article lists all the Warzone Mobile compatible, including Android and iOS, ensuring you can enjoy the intense action of the game without unnecessary worry.

All iPhones compatible with Warzone Mobile

The minimum Warzone Mobile requirements for iOS includes at least 8GB to 10GB of free storage and iOS 16 or above.

Therefore, the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile compatible devices in this category are as follows:

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XR

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone X

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 8

All Samsung Galaxy phones compatible with Warzone Mobile

The minimum requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Android include 8GB of storage and 4GB RAM. Most Galaxy devices launched after 2019 should be able to run the game to some capacity.

Here's a list of Warzone Mobile compatible devices in this category:

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy A50 series

Samsung Galaxy A30 series

Samsung Galaxy M30 series

Samsung Galaxy M50 series

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

All Google Pixel phones compatible with Warzone Mobile

The minimum requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Google Pixel include 8GB of storage and 4GB RAM.

Here's a list of Warzone Mobile compatible devices by Google:

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a (5G)

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a (5G)

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

All OnePlus phones compatible with Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile should run on OnePlus 7 and later devices. Here's a list of Warzone Mobile compatible devices in this category:

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

All Motorola phones compatible with Warzone Mobile

While some Motorola G series devices may struggle with Warzone Mobile, phones from the Motorola Razr and Motorola Edge series will be able to run the game.

Here's a list of Warzone Mobile compatible devices in this category:

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge S

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge X30

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Fusion

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr (2022)

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

What are the exact requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?

Warzone mobile compatible devices by Apple include iPhone 8 and above. (Image via Activision)

The lists above aren't exhaustive. If your device isn't listed, it might still be compatible with Warzone Mobile.

The Warzone Mobile compatible devices include Android phones with at least 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 618 GPU or better. This means a decent mid-range Android phone released after 2020 should be able to run the game to some extent.

For iOS devices, the minimum requirement is iOS 16.0 or later with at least 3GB of RAM.

