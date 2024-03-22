Warzone Mobile compatible devices list explored

"Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile compatible devices" is a phrase that is being looked up a lot online. Such a list can help you determine if your device allows you play the recently released first-person shooter. Activision launched the title on March 21, 2024. With its arrival, many fans are eager to jump into the action but might be unsure if their smartphones can handle the game's demands.
The article lists all the Warzone Mobile compatible, including Android and iOS, ensuring you can enjoy the intense action of the game without unnecessary worry.
All iPhones compatible with Warzone Mobile
The minimum Warzone Mobile requirements for iOS includes at least 8GB to 10GB of free storage and iOS 16 or above.
Therefore, the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile compatible devices in this category are as follows:
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone X
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone 8
All Samsung Galaxy phones compatible with Warzone Mobile
The minimum requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Android include 8GB of storage and 4GB RAM. Most Galaxy devices launched after 2019 should be able to run the game to some capacity.
Here's a list of Warzone Mobile compatible devices in this category:
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy A50 series
- Samsung Galaxy A30 series
- Samsung Galaxy M30 series
- Samsung Galaxy M50 series
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
All Google Pixel phones compatible with Warzone Mobile
The minimum requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Google Pixel include 8GB of storage and 4GB RAM.
Here's a list of Warzone Mobile compatible devices by Google:
- Google Pixel 4
- Google Pixel 4 XL
- Google Pixel 4a
- Google Pixel 4a (5G)
- Google Pixel 5
- Google Pixel 5a (5G)
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
All OnePlus phones compatible with Warzone Mobile
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile should run on OnePlus 7 and later devices. Here's a list of Warzone Mobile compatible devices in this category:
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus Nord N10 5G
- OnePlus Nord N100
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus Nord CE
- OnePlus Nord CE 2
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus Nord N20 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
- OnePlus 10R
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus 12R
All Motorola phones compatible with Warzone Mobile
While some Motorola G series devices may struggle with Warzone Mobile, phones from the Motorola Razr and Motorola Edge series will be able to run the game.
Here's a list of Warzone Mobile compatible devices in this category:
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge+
- Motorola Edge S
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge X30
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 40 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Motorola Razr
- Motorola Razr 5G
- Motorola Razr (2022)
- Motorola Razr 40
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
What are the exact requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?
The lists above aren't exhaustive. If your device isn't listed, it might still be compatible with Warzone Mobile.
The Warzone Mobile compatible devices include Android phones with at least 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 618 GPU or better. This means a decent mid-range Android phone released after 2020 should be able to run the game to some extent.
For iOS devices, the minimum requirement is iOS 16.0 or later with at least 3GB of RAM.
