Is 4GB RAM enough for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile?

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile has finally been released. It promises graphical improvements and better gameplay over the previous generation of Call of Duty mobile games. As such, it is quite a large game. Activision has recommended up to 10GB of free storage space for this game, and you also require a modern processor to play the game.

Another good thing about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is that the game allows you to sync it with previous games. Furthermore, 4GB RAM is enough to run the title. That said, there are a few things worth discussing regarding what your Android or iOS device needs to run the game. The requirements for WZ Mobile can be found below.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: What are the exact system requirements?

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is compatible with Android and iOS devices. If you own an Android smartphone or tablet, it must have at least 4GB of RAM and a processor with Adreno 618 or a more powerful GPU.

To run Warzone Mobile on your iOS-based device, it must be running iOS 16 or later. It must also have at least 3GB of RAM.

Can you play Warzone Mobile with 4GB RAM on Android?

COD Warzone Mobile is finally available for download from the 21st of March 2024 (Image via Activision)

WZ Mobile can run on 4GB of RAM on Android smartphones running Adreno 618 or a later GPU at the lowest graphical settings. Therefore, devices that have a Snapdragon 690 or a more powerful chipset, can run this game.

If you own a smartphone or tablet with a MediaTek chipset, the processor must be MediaTek Helio G90 or a more recent one. Budget chips like the Helio G35, Helio G88, or the MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series won't be able to run this game at playable frame rates.

Also Read: Which processor can run Warzone Mobile on Android and iPhone?

Can you play Warzone Mobile with 4GB RAM on iPhone?

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile can run on iPhones having 3GB RAM or more (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, Activision has stated that the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will be supported by iOS-based devices with at least 3GB or more RAM. That means that the iPhone 8 Plus will be the oldest device to run this game at playable frame rates or the lowest graphic settings.

Also Read: What happens to Call of Duty Mobile after Warzone Mobile's release?

Check out other articles:

How to play Warzone Mobile early on Android II How to unlock Ghost Codenamed Operator skin on Warzone Mobile?