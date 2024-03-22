The introduction of controller support on iOS allows Warzone Mobile players to immerse themselves in the game like never before. This feature improves WZ Mobile's gameplay and can also make you feel like you're gaming on a console. Customizing your controller layout in the game is a very simple yet effective way to enhance the gameplay experience.

This article will teach you how to do that on iOS using a PS5 gamepad.

How to customize Warzone Mobile's iOS controller button layout

Before you can customize their PS5 controller's button layout in Warzone Mobile, you have to make sure that this device is paired with an iPhone. Here's how to do that:

You have to make sure that your controller is turned off to start the pairing process.

To enter the Pairing mode, hold down the PS and Create buttons on the gamepad simultaneously until its light bar starts flashing. This indicates that the controller has entered the Pairing mode and is visible on the iPhone.

To connect the gamepad to the iPhone, turn on Bluetooth on the phone first.

Select the controller from the list of visible devices in the Bluetooth menu on the iPhone.

Once the Bluetooth connection is successfully established, launch Warzone Mobile on your iPhone. When you do this, WZ Mobile will detect the connected controller and display a "Controller Connected" icon on the screen. Your PS5 gamepad is now ready to use with Warzone Mobile. Now, follow these steps to change the controller button layout on your phone:

Select the Settings app on the iPhone and scroll down to the General menu to find the option for the game controller.

In the Game Controller Settings menu, you will find various options to modify the controller button layout according to your preferences.

Once a setting is finalized, save the settings.

Following all the above steps, you can experiment with different button layouts until you find one that you are comfortable with.

