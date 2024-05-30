How to get a DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty players can get a DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3. The launch of Season 4 has introduced this special Killstreak in the game, which can easily evaporate a horde of enemies. The DNA Bomb in the multiplayer modes in the new season is accompanied by new features such as weapons, bonuses, and gear that will impact game dynamics.

This article will reveal all the necessary details and steps on how players can get the DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3.

How to use the DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3

DNA Bomb Killstreak in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The DNA Bomb was released in Call of Duty Advanced Warfare on November 3, 2014. It returned in MW3 Season 4 as a high-tier Killstreak reward. Players looking to get their hands on a DNA Bomb must get 25 consecutive kills without getting eliminated.

Trending

It is recommended to equip the new perks such as the Compression plate and Mission Control Vest which will accelerate the process of accumulating the Killstreaks by increasing survivability.

The DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3 replaced the MGB killstreak, first introduced in Modern Warfare II on October 28, 2022. Though both these killstreaks are lethal they have their fundamental differences. The MGB Killstreak ended the game as soon as it hit the POI, whereas DNA Bomb can be replenished as long as players farm 25 consecutive eliminations.

Season 4 of MW3 allows players to loop streaks, facilitating eliminations. The DNA Bomb emits a vibrant green explosion upon detonation, aiding in area clearance.

However, securing consecutive kills remains difficult due to intense leaderboard competition. Players can consider equipping weapons such as the new Superi 46 SMG, or any other with a favorable time-to-kill ratio, to gain an edge over opponents.

Also read: How to unlock Superi 46 in Warzone and MW3

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on Warzone and MW3, fo Sportskeeda.