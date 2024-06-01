Tracer Pack Mobile Suit Zaku II MS - 06S in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty has released the much-awaited Gundam crossover bundles in Warzone and MW3, featuring the Tracer Pack Mobile Suit Zaku II MS - 06S. The Mobile Suit Zaku II in the Gundam universe was Principality of Zeon's mainstay mobile suit during the One Year War. This suit coming to Warzone and MW3 as a skin has surely made the fans of both franchises happier than ever.

Call of Duty is known for its extensive crossovers with different pop culture franchises, with collaboration with the Gundam universe being the latest edition. In this article, we will explore everything to know about the Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit Zaku II MS - 06S in Warzone and MW3, including its price and content.

Tracer Pack Mobile Suit Zaku II MS - 06S price in Warzone and MW3

Tracer Pack Mobile Suit Zaku II MS - 06S in Warzone and MW3 store (Image via Activision)

Tracer Pack Mobile Suit Zaku II MS - 06S will cost 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP) in Warzone and MW3's in-game store. To get the bundle, you must open the CoD HQ app and head to the store tab. The Tracer Pack is under the Featured section. If you don't have enough CP in your Call of Duty account, you can purchase some from the store.

Here is the in-game pricing of CP packages:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in Tracer Pack Mobile Suit Zaku II MS - 06S in Warzone and MW3?

Tracer Pack Mobile Suit Zaku II MS - 06S contains various in-game cosmetics, the highlight being an MS-06S Zaku II skin for the Swagger operator, two different weapon blueprints with Gundam-themed tracer rounds, and one melee weapon blueprint.

Here are all the items that you can obtain by purchasing the pack:

"MS-065 Zaku II" Operator skin for Swagger (Finishing move: Mag Out )

Operator skin for Swagger Mag Out "Zaku Machine Gun'' Weapon Blueprint for AMR 9 ( Tracer/Impact: Zaku Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Weapon Blueprint for AMR 9 ( Zaku Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Warship Destroyer" Weapon Blueprint for Longbow ( Tracer/Impact: Zaku Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Weapon Blueprint for Longbow ( Zaku Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Heat Hawk" Melle Blueprint for Pickaxe ( Tracer/Impact: Zaku Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Melle Blueprint for Pickaxe ( Zaku Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Searing Slash" Finishing Move

Finishing Move "Char's Laugh" Calling Card

Calling Card "Char Aznable" Emblem

Emblem "Char's Kick" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "I Came Here to Laugh at You" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Heat Hawk" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Zaku Head (Red Comet)" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Char's Emblem" Large Decal

Large Decal "This is No Zaku" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Zeon on Duty" Loading Screen

