Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay leaked

Alleged footage from Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay has been leaked online. X user @FrederickThaIII claims to have accessed the clip from Call of Duty game files and has shared it on the platform. Note that Activision is yet to officially announce details for the Zombies mode in the upcoming game.

This article will mention key observations from the alleged Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay footage.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

Gameplay leaked from rumored TranZit remake in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Expand Tweet

Trending

On May 28, 2024, @FrederickThaIII shared what he claimed was leaked footage of the Zombies mode from Treyarch's Black Ops 6. They stated that the gameplay clip is three years old, but emphasized it's from BO6 Zombies.

Expand Tweet

As for the leak, the footage shows what appears to be a remastered version of TranZit, a Zombies story mode that was originally introduced in 2012's Black Ops 2. The mode featured an iconic bus that can be seen in the clip.

Another observation is the clip showing round-based Zombies gameplay for a possible TranZit remake.

A still from TranZit mode in Black Ops 2 Zombies. (Image via Activision)

Since the clip is three years old, it implies that the gameplay may have undergone drastic changes. It will be intriguing to see how Treyarch overhauls the TranZit mode if it returns this year.

Black Ops 6 Zombies to feature two round-based maps at launch

Numerous leaked reports have claimed that Call of Duty 2024 will include two round-based Zombies maps upon release. The first map is purportedly called Liberty Falls and may be inspired by the state of West Virginia in the United States.

CoD 2024 Zombies is expected to be revealed at next month's Xbox Showcase event. (Image via Activision)

The second map is rumoredly titled Terminus Island and may have an elevator leading to an underground prison.

For more news and updates on Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies, keep following Sportskeeda.