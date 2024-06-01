Will Black Ops 6 get a Collector's Edition? Possibilities explored

The situation seems to be complicated for players who are wondering whether they will get a Black Ops 6 Collector's Edition at launch. Traditionally, Activision has revealed physical Collector's Editions for all past Black Ops titles. However, things have drastically changed in the last few years, with most of the recent Call of Duty premium releases skipping a special physical edition.

This article will explore the possibilities of a Black Ops 6 Collector's Edition by Treyarch's team.

Note: This article is purely speculation and subjective; it solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Black Ops 6 may not have a Collector's Edition

Black Ops 6 is not likely to get a Collector's Edition (Image via Activision)

If one has to go back in time when the first major Treyarch title, World at War, was released in 2008. It witnessed a physical Collector's Edition as well, whose main highlight was a collectible stainless steel Call of Duty branded canteen.

Activision kept up this tradition with 2010's iconic first Black Ops title. In its Prestige Edition, the game featured a real-life RC-XD remote-controlled surveillance vehicle. For 2012 fan-favorite Black Ops 2, Treyarch introduced a fully functioning, remote-controlled MQ-27 drone under the Collector's Edition.

For Black Ops 3, launched in 2015, the makers revealed what was perhaps the best collectible item in Call of Duty franchise history- a real-life Juggernog mini-fridge based on the game's Zombies experience.

When Black Ops 4 came out in 2018, it also featured a Collector's Edition in the form of a Mystery Box Edition. But it didn't feature any attractive items apart from a mini storage box with a design inspired by zombies.

Since 2018, however, Activision has changed its strategy for Call of Duty games. This became evident with the arrival of Black Ops Cold War in 2020 when it didn't get a Collector's Edition, thus breaking the tradition of games released before it.

Interestingly, there was a Collector's Edition in the works for the Cold War title. But it never saw the light of day, possibly due to the challenging circumstances in which the game was developed.

A still from Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

Activision's newfound focus on making its games available through digital platforms is another possible reason for this shift, especially when it comes to providing codes for early access betas ahead of the main launch.

Most players these days are not interested in purchasing physical copies or editions to get beta codes from an offline store when they can easily place a digital pre-order to access a beta without an actual code.

CoD titles released after Black Ops Cold War haven't received a Collector's Edition. So, given the pattern of the last five years and Activision's growing focus on digital versions, it's unlikely that Black Ops 6 will get a Collector's Edition either.

However, this is just a speculation for now. But there is a possibility that the publisher will reveal more details on the upcoming FPS premium in this month's Xbox Showcase event. It will be interesting to see if hardcore fans, who are hoping for Black Ops 6 collectibles, will get some good news soon.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD Black Ops 6, keep following Sportskeeda.