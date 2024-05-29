Black Ops 6 Zombies to reportedly bring back Brutus, Klaus from BO2 and BOCW

It looks like Brutus and Klaus from Black Ops 2 and Black Ops Cold War will return with Black Ops 6 Zombies this year. The big rumor was recently shared by an insider on social media following several leaks based on Treyarch's upcoming new FPS premium. The leaked intel regarding BO6 game editions seemingly showcased Brutus and Klaus' comeback.

This article will mention all the details players must know regarding the rumored return of Brutus and Klaus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Note: Players are advised to take leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation by developers.

Leaked Vault Edition image reportedly confirms Brutus and Klaus in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Reliable insider and CoD Zombies lore expert @MargwaNetwork recently took to X to share their observation regarding the leaks for BO6 game editions by a different scooper @Earthbound_Fan on social media. @MargwaNetwork wrote that Brutus and Klaus from Black Ops 2 and Black Ops Cold War might come back with Black Ops 6 Zombies with their own Vault Edition Operator skins.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Below is the leaked BO6 Vault Edition picture in higher resolution, which was originally revealed by @Earthbound_Fan on X. The last two characters towards the right side are reportedly Brutus and Klaus.

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, Brutus (also known as Warden in BO4) was first seen in 2012's Black Ops 2 Zombies as a special enemy in the map named Mob of the Dead. He was last seen in Black Ops Cold War as well.

Klaus, on the other hand, is a robot created by Elizabeth Grey and has the ability to fight hand-to-hand and long-range combats. The robot was introduced in 2020's Black Ops Cold War Zombies in the map called Mauer der Tauten.

Brutus and Klaus as seen in BO2 and Black Ops Cold War zombies (Image via Activision)

For now, everything should be taken with a grain of salt since Activision has yet to unleash all the details related to Black Ops 6 Zombies. The publisher will announce the full content for the game next month during Xbox Showcase on June 9, 2024. Hopefully, the event will also touch upon the planned zombies content.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback