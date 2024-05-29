Black Ops 6 key art reportedly features a zombies reference from BOCW

According to observations from an insider, Black Ops 6 key art features a direct zombie reference from Black Ops Cold War. To be precise, it is connected to the zombie storyline featuring Project Janus that involved Edward "Eddie" Richtofen in Treyarch's 2020 installment. Activision is yet to officially reveal anything about zombies in this year's Call of Duty game.

This article will mention the crucial details players must know about the rumored connection between Black Ops 6 key art and Project Janus from Black Ops Cold War zombies.

Note: Players are advised to take early rumors and speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation by developers.

Project Janus reference from Black Ops Cold War zombies reportedly found in Black Ops 6 key art

Reliable scooper and CoD zombies lore expert, @MargwaNetwork recently spotted an interesting detail in the new Black Ops 6 key art revealed by Xbox on its official page. After zooming in on the key art, the account found a term called 'PRJ-JNS'.

Although it's just an early prediction by the insider, this term might be a short form for Project Janus from Black Ops Cold War zombies. For those unaware, Project Janus is part of Edward Richtofen's mysterious plan inside the zombie storyline of Call of Duty as seen in the Cold War.

Edward Richtofen in Black Ops Cold War Zombies (Image via Activision)

Richtofen had undisclosed motives behind the formation of Requiem so he could carry out his mission, Project Janus. In Roman mythology, Janus is the God of beginnings, gates, doorways, passages, and endings. Taking this information into consideration, it can be assumed that Project Janus could be about Richtofen bringing his son, Samuel, back by opening a gateway between the real world and the Dark Aether.

However, the aforementioned prediction is based on several online theories that are out there on the internet. It will be interesting to see if Black Ops 6 will include any details based on Project Janus when it comes out.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.