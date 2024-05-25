CoD Black Ops 6 will reportedly not launch on Nintendo consoles until Switch 2 next year

Treyarch's upcoming Black Ops 6 game in 2024 may skip its release for the existing Nintendo Switch console and may only arrive on Switch 2 next year. This update is based on a recent report by Insider Gaming. Microsoft had signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo last year to bring Call of Duty to the Japanese giant's portable gaming devices.

Now it seems Nintendo fans will have to wait at least a year to enjoy Call of Duty, and mainly Black Ops 6, on the next-generation Switch 2 console.

Black Ops 6 might be available starting from Nintendo Switch 2, suggests report

CoD 2024 Black Ops is rumored to release later this year on October 25 (Image via Activision)

According to Insider Gaming, Activision's Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will reportedly not be released on Nintendo Switch until the Switch 2 console launches in 2025.

Besides the Black Ops 6 pre-order price details, the article touched upon the possibility of the next CoD title on Nintendo Switch. It simply stated that the arrival of new Call of Duty games on Nintendo's lineup of devices will likely begin next year with Switch 2.

For better clarity, one will need to wait for an official update on this situation from Activision. The publisher is set to fully reveal everything on Treyarch's new FPS premium on June 9, 2024, during the Xbox Showcase event. Hopefully, details will also be unveiled on the CoD deal with Nintendo.

Black Ops 6 expected to launch on PS4 and Xbox One alongside PS5 and Xbox Series X

Following previous leaks and rumors, a new discovery has nearly confirmed the release of the next Call of Duty on last-generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One devices. GameStop had recently mentioned Treyarch's next Black Ops game on its page, showing the pre-order prices for various consoles.

Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly coming to previous-generation consoles as well (Image via Activision)

Interestingly, the page also mentioned a PS4 version alongside PS5 and Xbox Series X, while indicating that consumers owning previous-generation devices will also get to enjoy BO6. Xbox One will also reportedly support the game due to the cross-generation functionality with Xbox Series X.

