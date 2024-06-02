How to get free Pride camo bundle in MW3 and Warzone

In celebration of the Pride month, Call of Duty has launched a Pride camo bundle in MW3 and Warzone that players can claim for free. The pack contains a weapon sticker, a charm, and seven Pride-themed universal camos, meaning you can use it on all firearms. The bundle is only available this June, so be sure to claim it before it's gone.

This article will walk you through the process of unlocking the free rewards for Pride month in Call of Duty.

How to unlock the Pride camo bundle in MW3 and Warzone for free

The new Pride month bundle in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Unlocking the Pride camo bundle in MW3 and Warzone is an easy process. If you want to get your hands on these free rewards, follow the steps below:

Launch Call of Duty and go to either MW3 or Warzone. Head to the in-game store. Scroll down to find the new bundles and packs. Select the free gift pack bundle. Choose "Claim Gift" to unlock the contents instantly in your inventory.

All claimed items are available for use in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Whether your're a member or an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, you can use the skins in-game in celebration of the Pride month.

The camos feature a colorful aesthetic design that will definitely stand out when used on the battlefield.

What's included in the Pride camo bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

You can acquire a total of nine cosmetic items from the Pride camo bundle in MW3 and Warzone. Check the list below for the full contents:

" Pride 1" - Traditional Pride Weapon Camo

Traditional Pride Weapon Camo " Pride 2" - Bisexual Pride Weapon Camo

Bisexual Pride Weapon Camo " Pride 3" - Lesbian Pride Weapon Camo

Lesbian Pride Weapon Camo " Pride 4" - Nonbinary Pride Weapon Camo

Nonbinary Pride Weapon Camo " Pride 5" - Pansexual Pride Weapon Camo

Pansexual Pride Weapon Camo " Pride 6" - Transgender Pride Weapon Camo

Transgender Pride Weapon Camo " Pride 7" - Asexual Pride Weapon Camo

Asexual Pride Weapon Camo " Pride 8" - Traditional Pride Weapon Sticker

Traditional Pride Weapon Sticker "Pride 9" - Traditional Pride Weapon Charm

These items are only available for a limited time, so hurry up and claim the bundle while it's still in the store. Meanwhile, the first of the three Gundam skins is now available in MW3 and Warzone, alongside this free pack.

