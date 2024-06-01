Modern Warfare 3's Hyper Cranked is a "twisted spin on traditional Team Deathmatch"

Call of Duty has introduced a brand new multiplayer mode called the Hyper Cranked in Modern Warfare 3 with the Season 4 update. From bringing brand new modes and maps to the return of the fan-favorite weapon Kar98k, the latest season features a plethora of content in Modern Warfare 3. The addition of the Hyper Cranked mode surely adds to it. In the official Call of Duty blog, it states,

"This twisted spin on traditional Team Deathmatch gets even more frantic with this “Hyper” variant"

If you want to learn about the Hyper Cranked mode and how it works, this article contains everything that you need to know.

Hyper Cranked mode in Modern Warfare 3 explained

Call of Duty described the Hyper Cranked mode as a "twisted spin on traditional Team Deathmatch". The mode is a "Hyper" variant of the iconic Call of Duty TDM, where the players spawn into a match with a countdown in hand. However, like traditional TDM, you can't slow down on your will.

As you have a timer, you are already "Cranked," which means you have to start killing enemies within a specific amount of time. If the countdown reaches 0, and you are unable to kill an enemy, then you'll literally explode on the map.

Your primary objective in the game is to kill opponent players. The more enemies you kill, the faster you reload, weapon swap, and move. With each kill, the time will be extended, but you have to kill a player within the time.

To win a Hyper Cranked match, you just have to outscore your enemy team. The score will be decided by the points you'll earn from the match. To earn in-game points, you just have to kill your enemies. In traditional TDM, your aim is also the same.

It is recommended for players to not run around blindly in both TDM and Hyper Cranked. Given your spawn locations, players are advised to coordinate with their teammates and get in the best position to outsmart their opponents. The basic strategies should be the same for both modes. However, you can come across some chaotic experiences in the Hyper Cranked mode in Modern Warfare 3.

