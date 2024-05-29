Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch notes: New maps, modes, Zombies changes, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch notes is officially live right now. The Season 4 update in Moder Warfare 3 is bringing plethora of content to the multiplayer. From bringing maps like Tokyo, Paris to the roster to introducing new modes like Demolition, Hyper Cranked, there is a lot to explore. The fan-favorite Marksman Rifle Kar98k is also here alongside a brand new SMG called the Superi 46.

If you want to learn about all the changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 update, read below.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch notes

Here are all the changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 -

NEW MAPS

The fog of war goes global. Take to the streets of Tokyo and Paris at the launch of Season 4, then look for desolate and disgusting arenas later in-season.

Tokyo

Paris

Incline (In-Season)

Das Gross (In-Season, Variant)

NEW MODES

Several new and fan-favorite Modes debut in MWIII in Season 4. Look out for weekly Playlist Updates to know when your favorite Modes arrive.

Demolition

Hyper Cranked

Cache

Mutation

Headshots Only

Havoc

NEW WEAPONS

Alongside returning icons, fresh new weaponry is on the horizon in Season 4.

Kar98k (Battle Pass, Marksman Rifle)

This modernized version of a WWII bolt-action rifle is powerful and accurate. High damage output with a slow rate of fire.

Superi 46 (Battle Pass, Submachine Gun)

This pistol-caliber carbine chambered in 4.6x30mm is designed to give impressive stopping power with a skeletonized, lightweight frame. Exceptionally adaptable, this weapon can be modified to excel in most combat scenarios.

Reclaimer 18 (Battle Pass, Shotgun, In-Season)

A tactical shotgun that can be fired in both pump-action and semi-auto modes. Pump-action provides superior range while semi-auto increases fire rate.

Sledgehammer (Weekly Challenge, Melee, In-Season)

Smack some heads with this hammer claw bar Melee weapon with unique attack modes.

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

Eight all-new Aftermarket Parts arrive throughout the weeks ahead in Season 4. Every one of which is a fully-fledged conversion kit for fan favorite weaponry.

JAK Harbinger Kit (M4 Assault Rifle)

This .50 Cal conversion kit for the M4 is an extremely deadly, quick-kill weapon. The slow fire rate, drop in bullet velocity, and a significant increase in recoil will require a careful hand.

JAK Gunslinger (Basilisk Handgun)

A frame and cylinder conversion that allows the revolver to hold eight rounds of .357 ammunition with an exceptional increase to rate of fire and a near instantaneous trigger action.

JAK Volkh (KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle)

A meticulously crafted stock and receiver modification that updates the weapon to fire a two-round burst at minimal MOA dispersion, making every trigger pull count.

JAK Scimitar Kit (FJX Horus Submachine Gun)

Improved range and recoil are standard with this aftermarket kit which also unlocks the use of a high-capacity drum mag for the FJX Horus.

JAK Thumper-656 (RGL-80 Launcher)

An improved long barrel for an infantry-carried grenade launcher. Fires projectiles at higher velocities and distances. Compatible with a wider variety of launcher projectiles.

JAK Requiem (Kastov 762 Assault Rifle)

A counter-balanced rifle system designed to completely eliminate vertical recoil.

JAK Decimator (Lachmann Shroud Submachine Gun)

This modification allows the Lachmann Shroud to fire in full auto.

JAK Intimidator (Renetti Handgun)

Slow down your fire rate and take more deliberate shots with this modification that changes the Renetti to a single-shot weapon.

NEW KILLSTREAKS

Powerful new armaments join the Killstreaks arsenal in Season 4.

Loitering Munition - 8 Kills (1,000 Score)

An unmanned rocket equipped drone loiters over the targeted areas. On each activation the drone selects the targeted location with the largest number of viable targets to bombard with rockets. Can be activated up to three times.

I.M.S. - 7 Kills (875 Score)

The Intelligent Munitions System is loaded with 4 smart explosives that eliminate enemy personnel and vehicles within range. When triggered, it will eject an explosive upwards, which then locks onto its target and propels towards them.

Missile Drone - 11 Kills (1,375 Score)

Piloted drone that fires guided missiles.

DNA Bomb - 25 Kills

Call in a DNA altering bomb that eliminates the entire enemy team without ending the match.

NEW PERKS

Tailor Loadouts to your playstyle with new Vest and Gear Perks.

Mission Control Vest

Reduces kills required by 1 and score required by 125 for streaks.

Earn 1 kill or 125 score for every 2 Kill Assists or Cross Fire Assists.

Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Mission Control Comlink, gain the effects of High Gain Antenna.

Compression Plate (Gear)

Immediately regen health after a Primary, Secondary, or Throwing Knife/Star kill. Objective captures also trigger health regen.

NEW EVENTS

Kick off the first 4 weeks of Season 4 with the Critical Countdown Event before heading into several other Events scheduled throughout the Season, including some surprises along the way.

Critical Countdown

Collect DNA samples from fallen foes to earn rewards and uncover the truth behind the superweapon.

Mobile Suit Gundam Legends

Embrace the awesome power of Mobile Suits! Earn XP to unlock Gundam themed rewards. Equip the RX-78-2 Gundam, MS-06S Zaku II, or XVX-016 Gundam Aerial skins for a boost.

Altered Strain

The strain has mutated! Collect altered DNA samples from fallen foes across to earn rewards and unlock effects for Mutation in MWIII.

Vortex: Death's Lair

Death's grasp has taken over the Vortex. Complete challenges to unlock ghastly rewards.

Vacation Squad

The beach is calling and the Task Force is on vacation. Complete event challenges to earn tropical rewards. Don't forget the sunscreen!

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Weapon Mastery and Unlock Challenges can now be added to Tracked Challenges after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

XP Bonus potential from compatible Operator Skins is now displayed while in the lobby but not in a party after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

Bug Fixes

Corrected a spelling mistake in the Red Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

Player icons on the minimap will no longer appear to follow the Wheelson-HS after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

Vests that disallow primaries will no longer prompt to Quick Equip invalid Weapons after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

Adjusted Pros and Cons displayed for specific Attachments to better reflect their actual statistics after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

Fixed improper tile placement in the Gunsmith while the Compression Carrier Vest is equipped.

Activate prompt is now longer displayed on completed Armory Unlocks after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

GAMEPLAY

Spawn protection is now disabled when the player inflicts damage or locks onto a Killstreak after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

Fixed a bug causing spawns to not match the intended directionality of a map after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

Increased detection distance for nearby enemies in small map spawn selection after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

Decreased volume of footstep sounds from enemy players after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

In today’s update, our Design and Audio teams have decreased the volume of all footstep types (walk, sprint, and tac-sprint) to encourage more diverse usage in the Boots category of Perks.

PROGRESSION

Collateral kills now progress Battle Rage kills Challenges as expected after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

Kills with Battle Rage Challenges now track progress correctly after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

Fixed an issue causing the ISO 9mm to not unlock upon Challenge completion after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

MAPS

6 Star

Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawns.

P1: Club (Revert)

P2: Lounge (Revert)

P3: Rooftop Bar (Revert)

P4: Skybridge (New)

Das Haus

Corrected orientation of the vertically hanging American Flag.

Growhouse

Added the ability to mount at various locations where functionality is expected.

Highrise

Environmental explosives are no longer present in CDL and Ranked Play modes.

Underpass

Improved spawn safety assessment near the Train Yard.

MODES

Arcade

Unlimited Ammo and Grenades powerup timer now disappears upon death.

Cutthroat

Allies needing a revive are now indicated as such on the scoreboard.

One in the Chamber

Lifestreaks are now correctly tracked on the scoreboard.

ZOMBIES

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

Fixed a client crash issue when players attacked All For One's fort and attempted to engage AFO in his room.

CUSTOMIZATION

Fixed a bug preventing the Mimic Operators from being equipped.

The 'Longbow' sniper rifle's 'Extinction' blueprint is no longer missing all the attachments.

UIX

Fixed an issue where players would see the default loading screen instead of the selected loading screen while infilling after Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch update.

Unlocked items should no longer appear to be locked in the Gear menu.

The HUD overlay from the golden Sergeants Beret no longer flickers on and off when near a Merc Camp UAV Scrambler.

Fixed an issue where player gamertags in the 'Squad Missions' tab of the Tac Map were difficult to read due to the font being compacted.

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue that prevented the MORS Photonic Charge Barrel from applying the correct damage values when fully charged.

Deploying the 'Juggernaut' Killstreak no longer incorrectly deploys the 'Juggernaut Recon' killstreak from Multiplayer.

Dying while using Juggernaut Killstreak no longer causes loss of all weapons.

Fixed an issue where shooting a WunderWaffe Wonder Weapon near the Sergeants Beret Friendly Merc would cause the Merc to be affected by the weapon's AOE shocking feature.

Fixed an object collision issue that would occur when being grabbed by Mimic.

Loot in the bookstore location named Feroze and Sons is now accessible.

Dark Aether Rift

Aether Storm will no longer spawn on top of the tornado at the Rift Gate.

Fixed several instances of Zombies not pathing as intended on Rift Run.

Fixed several out-of-map exploits and glitches that resulted in players falling through the map.

Dark Aether

In the newest Act 4 story mission, players are now able to reach the Pack-A-Punch location by foot.

Fixed an issue where the vote prompt would block users from starting the Dark Aether Rift after a teammate left the squad.

Eliminated several environmental exploits.

PROGRESSION

Fixed an issue where the third punching bag could not be activated, blocking progress in the 'Tattered MMA Gloves' attunement challenge.

That cover everything regarding Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch notes.

