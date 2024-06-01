Modern Warfare 3 Zombies leaked PvP mode: Everything we know so far

It seems that a previously leaked Modern Warfare 3 Zombies PvP mode is still on track to release and wasn't canceled after all. The major update comes from an insider who shed light on new details regarding the rumored mode and how it may offer unique features for players in the open-world zombies mode. This article will mention the leaks that have surfaced involving the rumored PvP mode in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt until there's an official confirmation.

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies PvP mode leaked gameplay features so far

Expand Tweet

Trending

Reliable scooper @alanthethird_90, who has shared near-accurate information on the Call of Duty series in the past, recently shared a post on X that contained a text file with datamined information on the leaked PvP mode for MW3 Zombies.

Some major gameplay features are mentioned in the file shared by the insider. They are as follows:

Similar to DMZ mode from Modern Warfare 2 with PvP elements

Option of Squad Hunt

Weapon Cases expected to return

Squad rejoining mechanism

Scoreboard feature

Warning/alerts for nearby enemies

Acquired Recon Points may enable to exfil

Respawn option for eliminated players

That's pretty much what has leaked so far regarding the PvP mode in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The developers haven't shared any kind of update on this topic yet.

For more news and latest updates on Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and Call of Duty franchise, keep following Sportskeeda.