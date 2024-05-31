Call of Duty League 2024 Champs Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Call of Duty League 2024 Champs Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is now available. This is a limited-time bundle released to celebrate the Call of Duty League tournament. This set contains premium Reaper Operator skin for Jet, which comes with a unique finishing move called Stick N' Move.

The Call of Duty League is a renowned esports tournament for the CoD franchise. For those unaware, Optic Texas was recently crowned as the Major III tournament champion in Toronto. The Major IV qualifiers will be starting on May 31, 2024, and can be watched on YouTube.

Call of Duty League 2024 Champs Tracer Pack price in MW3 and Warzone

Reaper Operator skin in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty League 2024 Champs Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is available for 2,400 CP (Call of Duty Points) or $20 in real-world currency. To obtain this bundle, go to the in-game store and search for it in the Featured section.

You can acquire the required amount of coins from your platform's official store, such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Store.

This currency usually comes in packs, and here's what you need to spend to obtain a certain number of COD Points :

200 COD Points: $1.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Those lacking coins can buy the $19.99 pack, which includes 2,000 COD Points and an additional 400 points. This amount is enough to acquire the Starforged Tracker Pack in Warzone and MW3.

What is included in Call of Duty League 2024 Champs Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone

Ripper MCW Weapon Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty League 2024 Champs Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone contains ten items:

"Reaper" Operator skin for Jet ( finishing move : Stick N' Move)

Operator skin for Jet ( : Stick N' Move) "Ripper" Weapon Blueprint for MCW Assault Rifle ( Tracer/Impact: Death's Knocking Tracers)

Weapon Blueprint for MCW Assault Rifle ( Death's Knocking Tracers) "Death's Stare" Weapon Blueprint for Rival-9 SMG ( Tracer/Impact: Death's Knocking Tracers)

Weapon Blueprint for Rival-9 SMG ( Death's Knocking Tracers) "Cut's Deep" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Knock Knock" Calling Card

Calling Card "Last Person Standing" Calling Card

Calling Card "Rizz" Emblem

Emblem "It's For You" Emblem

Emblem "Cheat Death" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Rippy Dippy" Weapon Sticker

Is the Call of Duty League 2024 Champs Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Call of Duty League 2024 Champs Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is a premium operator bundle. It brings the Reaper Operator skin as well as Tracer effects blueprints for MCW AR and Rival 9 SMG, some of the best weapons in Season 4.

The bundle also features other in-game goodies such as weapon charms, weapon stickers, emblems, and calling cards which will enhance your gaming experience. This pack is associated with the Call of Duty League tournament which makes it a rare addition to your collection.

