Wildlife Wanted Guerilla Warfare Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Wildlife Wanted Guerilla Warfare Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is now available. The bundle features premium cosmetics including one operator skin and two weapon blueprints with tracer effects among other in-game goodies. This set brings a series of attractive skins at a competitive price.

This article will overview the Wildlife Wanted Guerilla Warfare Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone, including its price, items, and more.

Guerilla Warfare Tracer Pack price in MW3 and Warzone

Jungle Rule Operator skin in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision|| via CamoFlauge on YouTube)

The Wildlife Wanted Guerilla Warfare Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is available for 2,400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to $20 in real-world currency. To acquire this bundle, navigate to the in-game store and look for it in the Featured section. If you don't see it right away, scroll down.

If your COD Points balance is insufficient, you must acquire additional points from your platform's official store, such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Store.

This currency usually comes in packs, and here's what you need to spend to get a certain number of COD Points :

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

If your Call of Duty account shows a zero balance, you can opt for the $19.99 pack. This includes 2,000 COD Points and an additional 400 points as a bonus, granting a total of 2,400 COD Points. This amount is just enough to acquire the Starforged Tracker Pack in Warzone and MW3.

What is included in the Wildlife Wanted Guerilla Warfare Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone

Overgrown Devastation weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision|| via CamoFlauge on YouTube)

The Wildlife Wanted Guerilla Warfare Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone comes with a total of seven items:

"Jungle Rule" Price Operator skin (" Kneercaps and Brainpans" Finishing Move)

Price Operator skin (" Finishing Move) "Overgrown Devastation" Weapon Blueprint for the Superi 46 SMG ( Tracer/Impact : Fruit Slap Tracers)

Weapon Blueprint for the Superi 46 SMG ( : Fruit Slap Tracers) "Jungle Business" Weapon Blueprint for BAL-27 Assault Rifle ( Tracer/Impact : Fruit Slap Tracers)

Weapon Blueprint for BAL-27 Assault Rifle ( : Fruit Slap Tracers) "Go Bananas!" Large Decal

Large Decal "Most Wanted Orangutan" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Chewing Bullets" Emblem

Emblem "Guerilla Warfare" Loading Screen

Is the Wildlife Wanted Guerilla Warfare Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Wildlife Wanted Guerilla Warfare Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone packs a variety of different in-game customizations. The Jungle Rule is an Orangutan-themed Operator skin for Price which will be a unique addition to your collection.

The pack also features two weapon blueprints with visual Tracer effects for the BAL-27 Assault Rifle and the new Superi 46 SMG. This bundle is an excellent choice for players seeking wilderness-themed operator skin, as it offers a unique and striking look for the operator.

