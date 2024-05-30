Warzone and MW3 Season 4 reveals Soap's fate in Call of Duty

Players have been wondering how Soap has managed to appear once again in Warzone and MW3 Season 4. However, the truth is that Soap is dead in Call of Duty. While his return has sparked confusion among several players who saw him getting killed by Makarov in MW3's campaign last year, the latest season's cutscene presents a reason for his comeback.

This article dives deeper into Soap's inclusion in Warzone and MW3 Season 4.

Note: Several aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions. Spoilers follow. Discretion is advised.

John "Soap" MacTavish is dead in Call of Duty franchise despite appearing in Warzone and MW3 Season 4

Soap's character from Season 4 of Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision)

For those who missed out on the latest cutscene as part of Warzone and MW3 Season 4, it reveals a key reason for Soap's appearance. It also clears doubts regarding his possible revival from death.

The Season 4 cutscene shows Sergeant "Soap" MacTavish on a mission to track down DNA bombs at different locations. At the beginning of the cutscene, the developers mention the timeline during which the mission takes place. The precise date revealed for this [REDACTED] quest is May 22, 2022.

Screenshot from Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

It implies that the said mission takes place prior to the events of Modern Warfare 3's campaign and even before the campaign in Modern Warfare 2.

In simple words, Soap's return is not due to him surviving a gunshot in his head from Makarov's pistol in MW3. He has been featured in Season 4 to showcase a past event from a [REDACTED] mission in which he was involved while leading a team.

Hence, his inclusion will not affect the events in the MW3 campaign or its previous three seasons that took place after MW3's endings in any way. However, the developers haven't disclosed the main reason for involving a secret quest with Soap from the past. It will be interesting to learn more about the development when they finally offer an update.

Hopefully, the next season will provide some answers. As of now, Soap remains dead in the Call of Duty series.

