All bug fixes in Warzone and MW3 Season 4

The long-awaited Warzone and MW3 Season 4 bug fixes have finally gone live on servers. After witnessing a plethora of content in Season 3 reloaded, the CoD player base is finally about to experience another unique touch ranging from new maps to new game modes, brand-new aftermarket parts to a bunch of public events. Moreover, the developers are introducing new weapons and seasonal rewards, among other exciting additions.

This article provides a detailed overview of all MW3 and Warzone Season 4 bug fixes before the CoD community hops into live servers.

All COD: Warzone and MW3 Season 4 bug fixes

Before players get a taste of the Wz and MW3 new season, below listed are the Warzone and MW3 Season 4 bug fixes:

Warzone Season 4 Bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing the Resupply perk to have an incorrect secondary description.

Fixed an issue causing some players to experience stuttering when moving the cursor on the Tac-Map.

Fixed an issue that caused player names to overlap with reward text while completing a Bounty contract.

Fixed an issue preventing players from pinging the Gulag Entry token in the Buy Station.

Fixed an issue causing the Tac-Map to display the incorrect reward amount for a contract during a Contractor Event.

Fixed an issue causing the player to get kicked to the Front End after selecting the "View division rewards" in the "Rank & skill division" tab of the Ranked Play.

Fixed an issue that would rarely cause the “pickup” popup on objects to disappear.

Fixed an issue that caused the player to be kicked to the front end after selecting “Reset Filter” while editing weapons.

Fixed an issue causing inconsistencies with the “Squad Fill” option when the player queues with the Play Again.

Fixed an issue with the Ranked Resurgence SR Overview menu incorrectly displaying iridescent SR milestone breakpoints.

Fixed several occlusion issues allowing players to exploit the map.

MW3 Season 4 multiplayer bug fixes

Addressed various issues causing improper first-person animations.

Corrected a spelling mistake in the Red Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm.

Player icons on the minimap will no longer appear to follow the Wheelson-HS.

Vests that disallow primaries will no longer prompt to Quick Equip invalid Weapons.

Adjusted Pros and Cons displayed for specific Attachments to better reflect their actual statistics.

Fixed improper tile placement in the Gunsmith while the Compression Carrier Vest is equipped.

Activate prompt is now longer displayed on completed Armory Unlocks.

Fixed a bug causing spawns to not match the intended directionality of a map.

Collateral kills now progress Battle Rage kills Challenges as expected.

Kills with Battle Rage Challenges now track progress correctly.

Fixed an issue causing the ISO 9mm to not unlock upon Challenge completion.

Fixed an issue causing Throwing Star kills not to refresh stamina.

Fixed an issue causing Throwing Star kills not to trigger health regeneration.

Fixed an issue causing drones to divebomb immediately after the player who summoned it dies.

Fixed an issue causing drones to spawn away from the playspace on Das Haus and Mercado Las Almas

MW3 Season 4 Zombies bug fixes

Fixed a client crash issue when players attacked All For One's fort and attempted to engage AFO in his room.

Fixed a bug preventing the Mimic Operators from being equipped.

The 'Longbow' sniper rifle's 'Extinction' blueprint is no longer missing all the attachments.

Fixed an issue where players would see the default loading screen instead of the selected loading screen while infilling.

Unlocked items should no longer appear to be locked in the Gear menu.

The HUD overlay from the golden Sergeant's Beret no longer flickers on and off when near a Merc Camp UAV Scrambler.

Fixed an issue where player gamertags in the 'Squad Missions' tab of the Tac Map were difficult to read due to the font being compacted.

Addressed an issue that prevented the MORS Photonic Charge Barrel from applying the correct damage values when fully charged.

Deploying the 'Juggernaut' Killstreak no longer incorrectly deploys the 'Juggernaut Recon' killstreak from Multiplayer.

Dying while using Juggernaut Killstreak no longer causes loss of all weapons.

Fixed an issue where shooting a WunderWaffe Wonder Weapon near the Sergeant's Beret Friendly Merc would cause the Merc to be affected by the weapon's AOE shocking feature.

Fixed an object collision issue that would occur when being grabbed by Mimic.

Loot in the bookstore location named Feroze and Sons is now accessible.

Aether Storm will no longer spawn on top of the tornado at the Rift Gate.

Fixed several instances of Zombies not pathing as intended on Rift Run.

Fixed several out-of-map exploits and glitches that resulted in players falling through the map.

In the newest Act 4 story mission, players are now able to reach the Pack-A-Punch location by foot.

Fixed an issue where the vote prompt would block users from starting the Dark Aether Rift after a teammate left the squad.

Eliminated several environmental exploits.

Therefore, this sums up all the bug fixes of Warzone and MW3 Season 4.

