How to play Modern Warfare 3 for free for a limited time

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has been made available for free for a limited time, much to the delight of gamers. With the release of Season 4, which is considered one of the best updates for the game, players can enjoy the addition of the Kar98k, one of the most popular weapons in the franchise, along with new maps and much more. This is a great opportunity for players to try out the new seasonal update.

Additionally, players can experience the whole of MW3 Zombies. Read on to learn more about what you will receive in the MW3 free trial and how to play it.

How to access Modern Warfare 3 for free for a limited time

To gain free access to Modern Warfare 3 for a limited period, you need to download additional content.

For PC users:

Modern Warfare 3 is available on Steam and Battle.net. Download either of these clients and launch it. Search for Modern Warfare 3, and above the price, you will find the Play for Free option. Click Play and wait for the download to complete.

For console users (PlayStation and Xbox):

Head to the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store and search for Modern Warfare 3 Free Trial. Select it and wait for the download to complete.

What's included in the Modern Warfare 3 free trial in Season 4?

MW3 free trial in Season 4 will not provide access to the full content of the game. However, you will receive significant elements like eight multiplayer maps, including the recently added maps in Season 4 and five classic multiplayer modes.

Multiplayer Maps

Paris

Tokyo

Rust

Meat

Das Haus

Shipment

Stash House

Emergency

Multiplayer modes

Team Deathmatch

Hardpoint

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Demolition

Although you get limited access to MW3, you will receive full access to MW3 Zombies during this free session.

When will the Modern Warfare 3 free trial end across all regions?

Here is the list of all the end dates and times for the free MW3 trial version across different regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 3, 2024, at 10 AM

June 3, 2024, at 10 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 3, 2024, at 11 AM

June 3, 2024, at 11 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 3, 2024, at 12 AM

June 3, 2024, at 12 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 3, 2024, at 1 PM

June 3, 2024, at 1 PM Brasilia Time (BRT): June 3, 2024, at 2 PM

June 3, 2024, at 2 PM British Summer Time (BST): June 3, 2024, at 6 PM

June 3, 2024, at 6 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 3, 2024, at 7 PM

June 3, 2024, at 7 PM Eastern European Time (EET): June 3, 2024, at 7 PM

June 3, 2024, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): June 3, 2024, at 10:30 PM

June 3, 2024, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): June 4, 2024, at 1 AM

June 4, 2024, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 4, 2024, at 2 AM

June 4, 2024, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 4, 2024, at 3 AM

June 4, 2024, at 3 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 4, 2024, at 5 AM

That covers everything there is to know about how to play MW3 for free for a limited period.