Silent Scream Keep in Warzone Mobile: All skins, prices, and more

The Silent Scream Keep in Warzone Mobile recently debuted in the Keep Draw system. Players have the chance to gain premium-tier cosmetics through a randomized selection system. Note that the Silent Scream Keep is only available in Warzone Mobile, making it exclusive to mobile players. CP (Call of Duty Points) are required to participate in the Keep system.

Each draw ensures a random cosmetic reward, similar to CoD Mobile's 'Lucky Draw' function. This article overviews the Silent Scream Keep in Warzone Mobile and mentions its skins' prices and other relevant details.

Silent Scream Keep price in Warzone Mobile

Phantom Shroud Operator Skin in Warzone Mobile(Image via Activision)

The first draw for the Silent Scream Keep in Warzone Mobile costs 40 Call of Duty Points. This price rises with each successive draw. Depending on your luck and preferred item, you may need a fair number of COD Points to get the reward. Collecting all 10 items will cost you exactly 14,800 CP or $150.

Here is the list of CP costs for each draw:

First roll: 40 COD points

40 COD points Second roll: 100 COD Points

100 COD Points Third roll: 160 COD Points

160 COD Points Fourth roll: 350 COD Points

350 COD Points Fifth roll: 650 COD Points

650 COD Points Sixth roll: 1,100 COD Points

1,100 COD Points Seventh roll: 1,600 COD Points

1,600 COD Points Eighth roll: 2,500 COD Points

2,500 COD Points Ninth roll: 3,500 COD Points

3,500 COD Points Tenth roll: 4,800 COD Points

What's included in the Silent Scream Keep in Warzone Mobile?

Dreadful Shriek Emblem in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

The Silent Scream Keep in Warzone Mobile features 10 unique cosmetics, including one Legendary item, two Epic rarity items, and seven Rare cosmetics.

Here is a list of all items included in the Silent Scream Keep in Warzone Mobile:

"Silent Scream" SA-B 50 Weapon Blueprint "Phantom Shroud" Farah Operator Skin "Phantom Harvester" Chimera Weapon Blueprint "Astral Torment" X13 Auto Weapon Blueprint "Sky Screecher" Light Helo Vehicle Skin "Spectral Slicer" Combat Knife Melee Skin "Bloody Banshee" Weapon Charm "Dreadful Shriek" Emblem "Cursed Zephyr" Large Decal "Unchained Torment" Weapon Sticker

Is the Silent Scream Keep worth buying in Warzone Mobile?

The Silent Scream Keep features a paranormal theme. It has a scary operator skin and the Legendary Silent Scream SA-B 50 Weapon Blueprint with flashy hit effects and unique inspect animations.

Players looking to enrich their collection of skins can consider buying the Silent Scream Keep in Warzone Mobile. If the available customizations do not align with their tastes, spending CP on draws may not be a sound investment. However, if the skins on offer are appealing to them, they can make that purchase.

