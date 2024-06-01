Black Ops 6 on CoD HQ might take up to 200 GB on PS5

A trusted insider account on social media has suggested that Black Ops 6 on PS5 might consume up to 200 GB of space to install on the CoD HQ app. The latter is the current launcher on which most of the newest Call of Duty games run. In simple words, it's the central hub to boot up a new installment from one location. The latest rumor will surely not please most of the CoD fans waiting for BO6.

This article will dive a little deeper into the newest rumor surrounding Black Ops 6's overall install size on CoD HQ for PlayStation 5.

Note: Players are advised to take early rumors, leaks, and speculations with a grain of salt.

Black Ops 6 size on PS5 may take up to 200 GB to install with CoD HQ software

Trusted scooper and insider @PlayStationSize on X recently mentioned a crucial piece of information regarding BO6 on PS5.

The scooper wrote that to play just the Black Ops 6 campaign, PS5 players may have to download a total size of up to 200 GB. While giving an explanation, the account suggested that this situation might arise because of the existing CoD HQ software.

According to the insider, CoD HQ's current size without installing any packs for Modern Warfare 2 and the current installment Modern Warfare 3 is nearly 160 GB.

"To experience the story part of BO6, you need to download 160 GB + 15/30 GB campaign pack, which is close to 200 GB"

It implies that Black Ops 6's campaign might be under 30 GB but players on PS5 won't be able to enjoy it without installing 160 GB of CoD HQ app.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will be fully revealed on June 9 during the Xbox Showcase event (Image via Activision)

Moreover, the insider also urged Activision to remove MW2's assets from CoD HQ and make MW3 packs optional. Plus, they suggested a solution of downloading a game's campaign separately in 40-50 GB packages.

It will be interesting to see if Activision comes up with a final solution to tackle the complicated situation of the CoD HQ app. Many players haven't really liked it since MW2's release in 2022.

For more news and the latest updates on BO6, keep following Sportskeeda.