Is Black Ops 6 coming to Steam?

Many PC players have been wondering whether this year's Call of Duty game Black Ops 6 is coming to Steam platform. The simple answer is yes, it will be released for Steam's digital storefront alongside other platforms. Since the official title confirmation for CoD 2024, the store pages for the game have gone live in last few days for several online websites, including Steam.

In fact, PC players can even wishlist Black Ops 6 on Steam right now ahead of its main launch later this year.

Black Ops 6 page is already live on Steam to wishlist it ahead of release

Screenshot from Steam page for BO6 (Image via Valve/Activision)

The image, above, officially confirms that Black Ops 6 is coming to Steam for PC players. It's taken from the actual store page for the game on Steam's website.

While Battle.net is another main option to enjoy latest Call of Duty games, many players prefer Steam. Now that the title's store page is live on the platform, curious fans can add it to their list of awaited games in 2024.

For anyone having trouble adding BO6 to their 'Wishlist' on Steam, here are the steps to follow:

Create your Steam account and download the Steam app on your PC. After installing the app, log in with your credentials. Link your Steam account with your Activision ID. On the main store page of Steam, search for 'Black Ops 6'. Scroll down to the option of 'Add to your Wishlist' and click on it.

That's pretty much everything players have to do to wishlist BO6 on Steam for PC.

Black Ops 6 full reveal coming on June 9

CoD 2024 is rumored to release later this year on October 25 (Image via Activision)

Activision will unveil everything about the anticipated game during the Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024. The hype is through the roof as most of the players are curiously looking forward to this event.

Fans of Call of Duty Zombies, Multiplayer, and Campaign modes will be eager to know what Treyarch's team has got in store for them.

For more news and latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.