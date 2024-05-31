Would Xbox Game Pass price increase with Black Ops 6 release? Possibilities explored

Black Ops 6 is releasing in Fall 2024 and contrary to previous rumors, Microsoft is not likely to increase the prices of Xbox Game Pass tiers for Black Ops 6. Activision's FPS premium will make its Game Debut in a massive launch that will also see the publisher selling it for the full price of $70 on other platforms. However, subscribers of Game Pass won't have to pay a premium amount to enjoy the new Call of Duty.

There's a big reason to believe the latest news surrounding Black Ops 6's release on Xbox Game Pass service. An update was shared by Microsoft in a recent response given to a media outlet.

Black Ops 6 reportedly won't get a new Xbox Game Pass tier with an increased price for monthly subscription, indicates Microsoft

"Upon launch, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be playable on Xbox and PC for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass for Console members"

Microsoft shared the aforementioned message with Eurogamer. In simple words it basically indicates that there won't be any new special Xbox Game Pass tier revealed for Black Ops 6 with a higher pricing plan.

Microsoft won't possibly introduce a new Xbox Game Pass tier for Call of Duty BO6 to generate more revenue (Image via Activision/Microsoft)

The major news is interesting to come at this point, just a week before the game's full reveal in the Xbox Showcase event on June 9. A few days ago, several insiders believed that BO6 may affect the pricing of Game Pass when it is released on day one for the service.

That said, the latest message from Microsoft has seemingly confirmed that subscribers of Game Pass on Xbox and PC will be able to play BO6 without paying an extra amount. They are going to get the premium FPS title for their existing monthly plan on the service.

What's crucial to note is that players will have to eventually subscribe to the highest tier available on Game Pass which is the 'Ultimate' plan. Costing $16.99/month, it's the one that enables a Multiplayer option for both Xbox as well as PC while also enabling Day One access.

CoD 2024 is rumored to launch later this year on October 25 (Image via Activision)

The other two tiers, namely "Core" and "Console," either don't have a Multiplayer option or a Day One perk. With the Ultimate tier, Game Pass players can enjoy BO6's online Multiplayer experience while also accessing it on the launch day itself.

Hopefully, Microsoft will provide more details on this situation in the upcoming Xbox Showcase event next month.

