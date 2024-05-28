CoD Black Ops 6 cover art reportedly hides secret codename tied with 9/11 attack

Call of Duty leakers have previously pointed out that Black Ops 6 might feature the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York. A codename shared in the game's cover art also alludes to the same interpretation. A user named @KillerStidge has found "CODENAME SALLY" in the cover art image, which might have a tie with the notorious attack in New York.

While Activision has yet to confirm what this codename is about, the user has found the same reference in the 9/11 Commission report by the US government.

Read on to learn more about 9/11 potentially being a factor in Black Ops 6.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Will Black Ops 6 potentially feature 9/11 as a mission?

There is a high probability of Black Ops 6 featuring 9/11 as a playable mission. As covered earlier, the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 first key art previously teased a potential 9/11/2001 date. Popular CoD dataminer @BobNetworkUK found the reference, and CoD content creator TheGamingRevolution shared the post, stating:

"If Black Ops 6 actually does 9/11, then holy sh*t. All their marketing posters have been in New York too. Depending on how it’s handled, this could be a bigger controversy than No Russian."

Coming to the latest interpretation, @KillerStidge has found that "Sally" was a coded instruction written in the 9/11 Commission report by the US government. Black Ops 6 has also received a live-action trailer featuring Saddam Hussain, George Bush, Margaret Thatcher, and Bill Clinton. All The historical figures had some major involvement in the Iraq War in 2003, and the trailer also features Colin Powell, who oversaw Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War.

Given all of these references, Black Ops 6 might feature a timeline of 1990–2003, and the 9/11 incident was a big terrorist attack taking place within that time frame. Call of Duty is already known for its extremely controversial "No Russian" mission in Modern Warfare 2. Hence, there is a high chance that Black Ops 6 might feature the 9/11 attack. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.