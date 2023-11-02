Modern Warfare 3 (2023) and the No Russian mission have sparked a flurry of debates. The upcoming release of the title is one of the hottest topics in the gaming world, and this excitement is accompanied by a pressing question: Will this latest installment include a mission similar to the controversial No Russian?

The No Russian mission, which first appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, is one of the franchise's most striking and polarizing missions. In this mission, players take on the role of an undercover operative and participate in a terrifying mass shooting at an airport.

The potential return of a 'No Russian'-like mission in Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign

According to leaks and rumors, Modern Warfare 3 (2023) might feature a mission similar to No Russian. This speculation makes sense when one considers the character development of Makarov throughout the series. With his status as a ruthless and cunning antagonist, it is not far-fetched to say that he could orchestrate another shocking and impactful event in the upcoming game.

Additionally, the developers have shown a willingness to push boundaries and tackle controversial subjects in the past, as exemplified by the inclusion of the original No Russian mission. It is reasonable to assume that they will continue to explore mature themes and provide thought-provoking experiences in Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

However, it is important to note that these insights are based on speculations and leaks, and official confirmation is yet to be provided. As with any unofficial information, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

Easter eggs and post-credits clues: Will Modern Warfare 3 (2023) continue the No Russian mission storyline?

Vladimir Makarov in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The No Russian mission was a pivotal and controversial moment in the game's storyline. Players assumed the role of an undercover operative, Joseph Allen, who was infiltrating a Russian terrorist group.

To determine if Modern Warfare 3 (2023) will feature a similar mission, we can examine the post-credits scenes and Easter eggs in Modern Warfare 2, as they might provide clues about the future direction of the storyline.

One such Easter egg involves a post-credits cutscene, where the main antagonist, Vladimir Makarov, is seen walking away from the airport massacre, hinting at his potential involvement in similar future events.

Expand Tweet

The inclusion of a No Russian-like mission in Modern Warfare 3 (2023) remains a matter of speculation. The hints provided by the post-credits scenes and the character development of Makarov make it plausible. Still, only time will tell if the developers choose to revisit such a controversial and impactful moment in the upcoming game.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates on MW3.