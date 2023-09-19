How to get the Tactical Knife Easter Egg in Warzone 2 and MW2

There is a secret Tactical Knife Easter Egg in Warzone 2 and MW2 that quite a few people know about. Both games feature a wide range of attachments for players to tweak their weapons. However, one particular attachment that's missing from both titles is the Tactical Knife attachment. It essentially allows users to equip a combat knife and a pistol at the same time, which works great for close quarters as it gives the best of both firepower and quick melee action.

The Tactical Knife attachment was first featured in the original Modern Warfare 2. It has since been a part of several entries in the series, including MW3 (2011), Black Ops 2, Ghosts, Advanced Warfare, and most recently, World War 2. Since then, the attachment has been absent. However, players have recently discovered a secret inspect 9mm Daemon Easter Egg that allows them to see Tactical Knife animation in action.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can get this animation in your games.

How to get the 9mm Daemon secret Tactical Knife Easter Egg in Warzone 2 and MW2

Guide to getting the secret Tactical Knife Easter Egg in Warzone 2 and MW2 (Image via Activision)

Here's how you can get the secret 9mm Daemon Tactical Knife Easter Egg inspect in MW2 and Warzone 2:

Equip a 9mm Daemon without Akimbo.

Empty the gun. Ensure that there's no reserve ammo in the pistol.

Once the "No Ammo" text appears, proceed to inspect the gun.

You will now get the Tactical Knife animation.

The animation covers all the aspects of the Tactical Knife attachment completely. The Operator holding the pistol will make the stabbing animations and hold the magazine exactly the way the knife is held with the Tac Knife attachment in the older Call of Duty games.

9mm Daemon in Warzone 2 and MW2 features some of the most innovative and complex animations. Upon inspecting the gun (without Akimbo), it does a smooth bullet flip that throws the bullet up in the air and catches it right inside the chamber. For the Akimbo attachment, it has a bunch of sophisticated animations lined up that are sure to entertain players when they get bored of shooting.

If you don't have the pistol and wish to see the animations at play, you can head over to a Private Match in Modern Warfare 2. However, if you only own Warzone 2, you'll need to unlock the handgun and to do so, you must get a total of 15 headshot Operator kills with any pistol in the game.

That covers everything that there is to know about the 9mm Daemon Tactical Knife Easter Egg in Warzone 2 and MW2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone news.