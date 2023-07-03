How to play 1v1 in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest multiplayer title in the series. There are various weapons and maps in the game that can be mastered to become unbeatable in online lobbies. This is where custom lobbies come in clutch, as they can provide players with room to learn and master every aspect of the game.

Modern Warfare 2 has a balanced learning curve, unlike other shooter titles. However, the multiplayer title still demands long hours of grinding to secure the top spots on the leaderboard. It can also be quite competitive with its list of different game modes. The private lobbies are a great way to test out every little detail. These lobbies can also host friendly duels among friends and other squadmates.

This article will highlight how such lobbies can be used to host 1v1 fights in Modern Warfare 2.

Here's how you can host 1v1 matches in Modern Warfare 2

Activision has ingrained its multiplayer titles with various social and gameplay features. All these elements combine to form a stable gaming platform for the player base.

The developers release new maps and game modes with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update to satiate the community’s hunger for fresh gunfights. The game also receives new weapon models and gun adjustments to maintain an ever-changing meta.

One of the available game modes is called “Private Matches” which can be used to create a personalized battlefield for training. Here is how you can use this lobby to host 1v1 matches.

You need to first start Modern Warfare 2 and enter its home screen.

You can browse the playlist and scroll down further to select the “Private Matches” mode.

You can then choose to create a new private lobby and select the game mode required. For a 1v1 match, a free-for-all mode is preferred.

Your opponent can then choose “Private Matches” on their own system and select the join private match option.

Once the player has entered the lobby, you can check the necessary settings and begin the match.

It is important to note that any experience points gained from this mode are not accumulated in the account. This is only a training mode where players may choose to learn different maps, modes, and weapons. Moreover, it can be used as a sandbox to create fun modes to play with friends without any stakes.

The 1v1 matches are mostly hosted to test one's own skill against another. It has become a tournament of sorts where individuals try to boast their in-game prowess. Despite all the competitiveness, a 1v1 match can also be a great learning tool as players learn to deal with real players instead of AI combatants.

Activision adding a Private Match mode expanded the possibilities for Modern Warfare 2. The publisher further enabled a similar mode for the battle royale title.

