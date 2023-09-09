How to unlock Akimbo for 9mm Daemon in Warzone 2 and MW2 after fix

Season 5 Reloaded of MW2 and Warzone 2 added a slew of new content, including three new weapons, notably the addition of the 9mm Daemon handgun. Unfortunately, a glitch affecting one of the attachments was discovered shortly after its introduction, preventing players from unlocking the Akimbo attachment.

The developers quickly recognized the issue, and after a few days of dedicated work, they successfully rectified the bug, providing a more enjoyable gaming experience for users.

This article seeks to provide a thorough overview of the newly fixed bug in MW2 and Warzone 2, with a focus on the particular problem with the 9mm Daemon handgun attachment. In addition, it will provide instructions on how to acquire this attachment while providing the optimal build for the weapon.

Unlocking Akimbo attachment: 9mm Daemon bug fix in Warzone 2 and MW2

Call of Duty released an important patch on September 8, 2023, to fix a serious flaw with the game. This issue affected the Akimbo attachment for the 9mm Daemon weapon, which players could not unlock despite fulfilling the unlock requirements.

The progression of the weapon initially went without any hitch until it reached the 20th tier, where Akimbo was supposed to be unlocked. Players instead ran across the "Weapon Tuning" at the 20th tier, which prevented them from accessing the required attachment.

Just hours after the release of Season 5 Reloaded, the developers quickly discovered the problem, posted it to their official Trello page, and investigated the bug.

After nine days, the issue has been fixed, allowing players to easily acquire the Akimbo attachment after fulfilling the required criteria.

Those who have already fully upgraded this handgun can equip the attachment directly, but those who haven't maxed out their handgun need to reach level 20 of the 9mm Daemon to unlock the Akimbo attachment.

Best attachments for the 9mm Daemon

Being a handgun, the 9mm Daemon gives users the benefit of greater mobility. The following attachments can be specifically equipped to improve the performance of the weapon and compensate for its inherently limited damage range. Additionally, a 26-round magazine is advised, especially when using Akimbo, demanding a larger magazine capacity.

9mm Daemon build (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended build:

Barrel: SA Longfire

SA Longfire Laser : 1mW Pistol Laser

: 1mW Pistol Laser Rear Grip: Akimbo 9mm Daemon

Akimbo 9mm Daemon Magazine: 26-round Mag

26-round Mag Trigger Action: Rapid 30 Trigger

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.