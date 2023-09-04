Given that the latest Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update came with a lot of weapon buffs and nerfs, the Resurgence meta in this patch is now more diverse than the previous updates. Season 5 Reloaded of Warzone 2 has begun, bringing a slew of new content, including new weapons, the Armored Royale game format, and even new celebrity Operators.

The new Fort Resurgence mode includes a redesigned map based on Al Mazrah that has been scaled down for the smaller mode. Fort Resurgence has its own playlist at the start of Season 5 Reloaded, separate from the Resurgence Ashika Island and Vondel rotations.

In this article, with the help of suggestions from YouTuber WhosImmortal, we list the 5 best loadouts for Resurgence in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded.

Note: The provided list of loadouts is not ranked in any order.

Top 5 best loadouts for Resurgence in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

1) Tempus Razorback and ISO 45

Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Tempus Razorback in Warzone 2 Resurgence mode is an undervalued Assault Rifle with the potential to outperform the competition and become a meta contender. The Tempus is an extremely solid assault rifle with a high rate of fire, good long-range accuracy, and a magazine that can hold up to 60 rounds to aid in chunking down enemy armor in BR.

Loadout

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip

DM Proto-Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Optic: Aim Op-v4

ISO 45 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The ISO 45 in WZ2 is an S-Tier SMG inspired by the real-life B&T APC45 rifle, which is now the game's most widely utilized close-range weapon. Despite being a meta weapon, the ISO 45 is not always straightforward to use in the latest season of WZ2. A truly powerful ISO 45 build is capable of eliminating those unfortunate enough to be in the line of fire to use in the Resurgence mode.

Loadout

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Magazine: 45 Round Drum

2) Kastov 762 and MX9 Loadout

Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Kastov 762 stands out among the impressive selection of Assault Rifles in WZ2. This handgun is cemented as one of the best in the game, owing to its exceptional power and flexibility. The Kastov 762's versatility allows it to succeed in both long-range and mid-range circumstances in Resurgence, adding to its popularity during Season 5.

Loadout:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

MX9 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The MX9 is an SMG that, when used correctly, can easily destroy your opponents. This AUG variation allows players to move quickly throughout the map in Resurgence, which is vital in a fast-paced mode. The SMG allows players to move quickly, making them a difficult target for any opponent on the Resurgence battlefield.

Loadout:

Barrel: 16.5" Bruen S901

16.5" Bruen S901 Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

3) Lachmann-762 and Fennec 45 loadout

Lachmann 762 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Lachmann-762 is the battle rifle from the Lachmann Meer platform, and it is a tremendous monster in CQC combat if properly outfitted. As a battle rifle, it fires rounds of greater caliber, considerably increasing damage output. When combined with its respectable fire rate, players get their hands on a Battle Rifle (BR) that kills at close range faster than the Lachmann Sub.

Loadout

Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann RAPP Barrel

15.9" Lachmann RAPP Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Optic: Aim Op-v4

Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

All you have to do to distinguish the Fennec 45 from the best Lachmann Sub loadout or the best FSS Hurricane loadout is to use the weapon itself. It fires quickly and provides a large amount of damage in short bursts. It's also light, with excellent mobility and movement speed, allowing you to move freely with your deployed character in Resurgence mode.

Loadout

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: FTAC Locktight Stock

FTAC Locktight Stock Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

4) M4 and Lachmann Sub

M4 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The M4 is a true Call of Duty classic, and because of its ease of use and effectiveness, it's also an excellent choice for WZ2's battle royale mode. It has already established itself in the meta as a safe, beginner-friendly, and all-around decent weapon. It has a killer TTK, an easy-to-control recoil pattern, and a good damage range for Resurgence mode.

Loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Lachmann Sub, or MP5, has seen various alterations in the Season 5 update, but it remains popular due to its versatility and mobility. It is one of Modern Warfare 2's most well-rounded SMGs to use in Resurgence. The MP5 is a compact, lightweight SMG with a high stopping power. It works the best in assisting a player at short to medium ranges.

Loadout

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

5) RAPP H and Vaznev-9K loadout

RAPP H loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The RAPP H in WZ2 is a lethal LMG that can destroy foes quickly. The RAPP H is a particularly appealing option because of its quick fire rate in this weapon category. This weapon also has a remarkable damage range, making it worthwhile to try out in long-range combat. You can make it even deadlier with the correct weapon attachments to use in Resurgence.

Loadout

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: Hound-9G Grip

Hound-9G Grip Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 100 Round Mag

Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Vaznev-9K has gained in popularity, becoming one of the most popular SMGs in Resurgence. It is a lethal SMG that is extremely strong in close quarters and even at longer ranges when equipped with particular accessories. This gun is the best one for the job, whether you're playing offensively and pushing another team or defensively and holding down a building.

Loadout

Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Discussed above are the most powerful weapon loadouts for Resurgence in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded by YouTuber WhosImmortal. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest updates on and news on Modern Warfare 3.