Best RAPP H loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

There are a plethora of game modes in Modern Warfare 2 that promote different playstyles. Furthermore, the game provides various weapons and weapon systems to fill specific roles. One of the weapon selections available in Modern Warfare 2 is the light machine gun or the LMG. These firearms tend to have a high rate of fire coupled with low mobility.

One example of an LMG in Modern Warfare 2 is the RAPP H. This gun has the best rate of fire in its category but suffers from low accuracy and recoil control.

If you are wondering how to properly set up your loadout for the RAPP H, this guide is for you.

Best class setup for RAPP H in Modern Warfare 2

Choosing perks that complement your weapon is a must to having an efficient loadout (Image via Activision)

Aside from attachments, it is also important to choose equipment and perks that complement a weapon's strengths and mitigate any weaknesses. So the first detail we'll be looking at is the perks that work best with the RAPP H.

LMGs tend to suffer from low mobility, and the RAPP H is no exception. Because of this, choosing Overkill which will let you carry a more mobile weapon like a submachine gun as a secondary, is a solid choice. As for your second perk, Double Time will let you move faster for longer periods. This can help address this gun's lack of mobility.

If you prefer a handgun or the FTAC Siege as your secondary in Modern Warfare 2, you may forego Overkill and choose Battle Hardened to help you survive against tactical equipment.

When it comes to bonus perks, Fast Hands will help you react quickly if you need to switch weapons or reload. Finally, your ultimate perk can be Quick Fix for added survivability.

Regarding tactical equipment, bringing a Stun or a Flash grenade will allow you to disorient enemies. Lastly, the RAPP H is best used when playing defensively, so bringing a Claymore or a Proximity Mine is your best option for lethal equipment.

Best attachments for the RAPP H

Choosing the right attachments for the RAPP H (Image via Activision)

Since the RAPP H has below-average recoil control, addressing that with attachments is the best way to set up this LMG. Doing so will let you take advantage of this weapon's incredible firing rate. These are the best attachments for the RAPP H in Modern Warfare 2.

B052 Grip (Underbarrel): This attachment will cost you a lot in mobility, but if you're running a loadout with an SMG as a secondary, then this does not matter, especially because it greatly improves your accuracy and recoil control

Romeo FT 16" Barrel (Barrel): Adding this barrel will improve the damage range and bullet velocity of your RAPP H

LMK64 Grip (Rear Grip): At this point, you would have lost some ADS speed with both the previous attachments, so it would be wise to address that with this rear grip

FSS OLE-V Laser (Laser): Just because you'll play defensively with the RAPP H does not mean you should sacrifice ADS. This attachment will let you be quicker on the draw while also improving your aiming stability

Slimline Pro (Optic): This small optic will allow you to fire more precise shots even when holding down the trigger

The Slimline Pro is replaceable with any optic that provides a dot sight. You can replace this with any other optic, as it all comes down to preference. These attachments promote a more static playstyle that lets you defend positions in Modern Warfare 2 for longer periods.

