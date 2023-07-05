Call of Duty
  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Best Vaznev-9K loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Best Vaznev-9K loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jul 05, 2023 19:25 IST
Best Vaznev-9K loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more (Image via Sportskeeda)
Best Vaznev-9K loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more (Image via Sportskeeda)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has various game modes for the player base to enjoy. The Season 4 update also expanded the arsenal of weapons with three new items that can be unlocked and used in multiplayer lobbies. Despite the number of fresh arrivals, the Vaznev-9K remains among the most competent weapons in the Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) class.

Modern Warfare 2 is comparatively more fast-paced than its battle royale counterpart. This is mainly because many players are confined within a small map with a time or score limit.

All the participants actively seek out gunfights and try to secure more kills for a higher position on the leaderboard to ultimately win. This article will highlight the most effective Vaznev-9K build for Modern Warfare 2 in Season 4.

What is the best build for Vaznev-9K in Modern Warfare 2?

youtube-cover

Activision implements various changes to gameplay elements with seasonal and mid-seasonal updates. The developers consider different metrics like player feedback, game data, pick rate, and kill-death ratio before balancing any gun. The Vaznev-9K has remained untouched in the recent updates, which helped it shine with its indomitable performance in the multiplayer lobbies.

The Vaznev-9K primarily benefits from builds that increase its recoil steadiness, damage range, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. Almost all elements that result in higher accuracy and agility can mold this SMG into a formidable partner on the battlefield.

What are the best attachments for the Vaznev-9K?

youtube-cover

Here is the complete build for the Vaznev-9K for Modern Warfare 2 game modes. The setup will be followed by a brief of all the pros of the attachments.

Recommended build:

  • Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (-1 vertical, 0.18 horizontal)
  • Barrel: KAS-1254mm (0.24 vertical, -0.2 horizontal)
  • Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 (0.38 vertical, 0.28 horizontal)
  • Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip (-0.66 vertical, -0.24 horizontal)
  • Stock: Otrezat Stock (-2.17 vertical, -1.22 horizontal)

The Spiral V3.5 flash hider muzzle increases recoil steadiness and hides the weapon’s gunfire flash. The KAS-1254mm barrel increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. The FSS Sharkfin 90 boosts the aiming idle stability of the Vaznev-9K.

The True-Tac rear grip increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. The Otrezat stock boosts aim walking and sprint speeds for the best mobility experience.

How to unlock the Vaznev 9K in Modern Warfare 2?

youtube-cover

The Vaznev-9K is a gem in the SMG class and hails from the Kastovia platform of weapons. It is considerably easy to unlock and requires the player to level up the Kastov-74u to be ranked up to weapon level 15. This will automatically unlock the gun, which can then be equipped from the weapons tab.

This Vaznev-9K build can also be saved as a blueprint and utilized in the ranked mode of Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...