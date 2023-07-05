Best Vaznev-9K loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has various game modes for the player base to enjoy. The Season 4 update also expanded the arsenal of weapons with three new items that can be unlocked and used in multiplayer lobbies. Despite the number of fresh arrivals, the Vaznev-9K remains among the most competent weapons in the Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) class.

Modern Warfare 2 is comparatively more fast-paced than its battle royale counterpart. This is mainly because many players are confined within a small map with a time or score limit.

All the participants actively seek out gunfights and try to secure more kills for a higher position on the leaderboard to ultimately win. This article will highlight the most effective Vaznev-9K build for Modern Warfare 2 in Season 4.

What is the best build for Vaznev-9K in Modern Warfare 2?

Activision implements various changes to gameplay elements with seasonal and mid-seasonal updates. The developers consider different metrics like player feedback, game data, pick rate, and kill-death ratio before balancing any gun. The Vaznev-9K has remained untouched in the recent updates, which helped it shine with its indomitable performance in the multiplayer lobbies.

The Vaznev-9K primarily benefits from builds that increase its recoil steadiness, damage range, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. Almost all elements that result in higher accuracy and agility can mold this SMG into a formidable partner on the battlefield.

What are the best attachments for the Vaznev-9K?

Here is the complete build for the Vaznev-9K for Modern Warfare 2 game modes. The setup will be followed by a brief of all the pros of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (-1 vertical, 0.18 horizontal)

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (-1 vertical, 0.18 horizontal) Barrel: KAS-1254mm (0.24 vertical, -0.2 horizontal)

KAS-1254mm (0.24 vertical, -0.2 horizontal) Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 (0.38 vertical, 0.28 horizontal)

FSS Sharkfin 90 (0.38 vertical, 0.28 horizontal) Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip (-0.66 vertical, -0.24 horizontal)

True-Tac Grip (-0.66 vertical, -0.24 horizontal) Stock: Otrezat Stock (-2.17 vertical, -1.22 horizontal)

The Spiral V3.5 flash hider muzzle increases recoil steadiness and hides the weapon’s gunfire flash. The KAS-1254mm barrel increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. The FSS Sharkfin 90 boosts the aiming idle stability of the Vaznev-9K.

The True-Tac rear grip increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. The Otrezat stock boosts aim walking and sprint speeds for the best mobility experience.

How to unlock the Vaznev 9K in Modern Warfare 2?

The Vaznev-9K is a gem in the SMG class and hails from the Kastovia platform of weapons. It is considerably easy to unlock and requires the player to level up the Kastov-74u to be ranked up to weapon level 15. This will automatically unlock the gun, which can then be equipped from the weapons tab.

This Vaznev-9K build can also be saved as a blueprint and utilized in the ranked mode of Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.

