Best Chimera loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Chimera, an assault rifle introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded, has rapidly become a favorite among aggressive players who prefer close-range combat. Although the most recent Season 4 update did not alter this title's AR category, substantial gameplay changes have been made. This includes players having a higher base health, which suggests defeating opponents with the Chimera will now necessitate a few more shots.

This gun is versatile. It can be a great sniper support or even a good primary weapon on Modern Warfare 2's small and medium maps. Optimizing its performance through appropriate attachments and tuning is critical to attaining its full potential. This article will detail the best class configuration for maximizing the weapon's efficiency, including what attachments one should use with it.

What is the best class setup for the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2?

The Chimera is a very flexible weapon that is capable of replacing an SMG in close-range battles, giving favorable outcomes. It is part of the Bruen Ops weapon platform and is inspired by the renowned Honey Badger gun. This weapon excels in close-quarters combat, thanks to its built-in suppressor and use of slow, high-energy subsonic rounds.300 rounds of BLK.

With a commendable set of base statistics — including an 800 rpm firing rate, 350 m/s muzzle velocity, 240 ms ADS time, and 225 ms TTK — the Chimera is an excellent choice for intense gunfights.

To win Modern Warfare 2 battles, you must have the correct class configuration with adequate lethal and tactical equipment, perks, and an additional weapon. Here is what you should use in this regard:

Primary weapon: Chimera

Chimera Secondary weapon: FTAC Siege

FTAC Siege Tactical equipment: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Base perks: Scavenger and Double Time

Scavenger and Double Time Bonus perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate perk: Quick Fix

What are the best attachments for the Chimera?

The Chimera shines in close-quarters combat, hence it is critical to equip attachments that improve mobility, recoil control, and ADS speed. You will gain a significant edge if you manage to land the first shot with this gun, thus having high mobility in conjunction with ADS speed will undoubtedly help you win fights.

Chimera loadout (Image via sym.gg)

With that in mind, here are its recommend loadout:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S (vertical -0.99; horizontal +0.77)

Polarfire-S (vertical -0.99; horizontal +0.77) Barrel: 10" SA Phoenix (vertical -0.16; horizontal -0.13)

10" SA Phoenix (vertical -0.16; horizontal -0.13) Stock: TRX-56 Stock (vertical -3.23; horizontal -0.77)

TRX-56 Stock (vertical -3.23; horizontal -0.77) Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip (vertical -0.71; horizontal -0.19)

Bruen Flash Grip (vertical -0.71; horizontal -0.19) Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip (vertical +0.54; horizontal -0.25)

The Polarfire-S muzzle and the 10" SA Phoenix barrel are both compatible with each other and offer enhanced damage range, bullet velocity, recoil smoothness, recoil control, hip fire accuracy, as well as sound suppression.

The TRX-56 Stock stock and the Commando Foregrip underbarrel are both specially curated to offer top-notch stability with increased recoil control, aiming stability, aiming idle stability, and recoil stabilization. However, it slightly decreases the ADS speed.

Finally, the Bruen Flash Grip has been engineered for speed. Its firm texture allows for faster ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds.

How to unlock the Chimera

To get your hands on the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2, you will need to complete any one of the two weapon challenges mentioned below:

Extract weapon from DMZ Building 21

Get 2 Operator Kills with Assault Rifles in 15 separate matches

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

