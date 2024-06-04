Why did Shepherd betray Ghost in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 amazed players with a plot twist at the end of its "Loose End" campaign mission. At its end, General Shepherd, the commander of Ghost and Roach, betrayed them by killing and burning them. This scene shocked many players and made them think of why Shepherd, an officer in the US Army, betrayed his squad members and turned out to be the main antagonist in the title.

This article will cover the reasons why Shepherd betrayed Ghost by killing him in Modern Warfare 2.

The reason behind Shepherd betraying Ghost in Modern Warfare 2

Shepherd taking the DSM after killing Ghost in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

General Shepherd was an officer in the United States Army who served as the commander of the U.S. military forces, including the Marine Corps units in Modern Warfare 2. He was also the leader of the Shock and Awe mission in CoD 4 Modern Warfare. In this mission, Khaled Al-Asad the main antagonist, detonated the nuclear bomb and killed 30,000 Marines. Also included was the only playable character in Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare, Sgt. Paul Jackson.

This event eventually shattered Shepherd and made him believe that his capability as a commander was ultimately diminished. As he wanted to become a war hero and restore his reputation, he sent Private Allen as a secret agent to join Makarov's terrorist group. Shepherd told Makarov that Allen was American to spark a war between Russia and America.

After this, Shepherd killed Allen and left his body; it was found by the Russian authorities and started World War 3 as planned. When the war started, the US military appointed Shepherd to lead the operation and kill Makarov and his squad. This was a golden opportunity for Shepherd as he could access numerous US soldiers and weapons to take down Makarov and become a war hero, as he always wanted.

On the other hand, Ghost found the DSM, which contained incriminating intel that would expose Shepherd as a collaborator with Makarov, which could ruin his image as a war hero. That is why he betrayed Ghost and Roach by killing them and ultimately burning them at the end of the Loose End mission.

This concludes everything you need to know about the reason behind Shepherd betraying Ghost in Modern Warfare 2

